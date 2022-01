Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed on Monday.The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples' purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s ruling party came to power two months later, in November 2002.Inflation has been rising in the country while the Turkish lira has been slumping to record lows after the country's central...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO