Four Random Facts Thursday 12/30/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

As we bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the new year, here are some random facts to ponder about this last and first holiday of the year. “Auld Lang Syne” is a Scottish folk song commonly played at the stroke of midnight. The title translates to ‘days gone by’ and is based on a poem written by Robert Burns in 1788, translated from an older Scottish folk song. The lyrics ask whether ‘auld acquaintances should ‘be forgotten,’ which interprets remembering friends and experiences from the past. It was broadcast from New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, first December 31, 1929, and has been part of the annual ball drop in Times Square since.

