ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four Random Facts Thursday 12/30/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

By Otis Day
985theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. The 34 NFL players with the most points in their careers are all kickers. The 35th highest scoring player is Jerry Rice, who was a wide receiver. 2. “Lawrence of Arabia” is 220 minutes long, and...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

Five Random Facts About New Years

As we bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the new year, here are some random facts to ponder about this last and first holiday of the year. “Auld Lang Syne” is a Scottish folk song commonly played at the stroke of midnight. The title translates to ‘days gone by’ and is based on a poem written by Robert Burns in 1788, translated from an older Scottish folk song. The lyrics ask whether ‘auld acquaintances should ‘be forgotten,’ which interprets remembering friends and experiences from the past. It was broadcast from New York’s Roosevelt Hotel, first December 31, 1929, and has been part of the annual ball drop in Times Square since.
CAKES
1027mix.com

Five Random Facts for Friday 12/31/21

Here are some random facts for you: “La Croix” sparkling water is a cross between La Crosse, Wisconsin, where it’s made . . . and the St. Croix River. And “Jingle Bells” was originally written to be a Thanksgiving song. 1. La Croix sparkling water...
TENNIS
z951.com

Impossible Trivia Thursday 12 30 21

Q: In a survey of those who have made New Year’s resolutions, the #1 reason given for why they might fail is “lack of willpower”. What is #2?
HOBBIES
1027mix.com

Five Random Facts for Tuesday 1/4/22

Here are some random facts for you: Before 1990, the card game “Solitaire” was called “Klondike”. And Alexander Hamilton misspelled the word “Pennsylvania” on the Constitution. 1. “Solitaire” refers to any tabletop game you can play by yourself, not just the famous card game....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy