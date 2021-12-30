ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal shelter faces costly bill after carbon monoxide leak

By Mandy Billings
 5 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Employees and all of the animals are OK after carbon monoxide leaked into a Quad Cities animal shelter, but the facility now faces a costly bill. KWQC-TV reports that employees of the Humane Society of Scott County in Davenport recently noticed something was amiss and called firefighters, who found the leak, caused by a problem with the furnace. The furnace must be replaced at a cost of $60,000. Development Coordinator Celina Rippel says it’s “a big chunk of change” for the nonprofit. The Humane Society is seeking public donations of money for the furnace, as well as blankets and dog beds for the animals.

