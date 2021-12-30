Five Steps To Achieve Customer-Centricity And Success For Your Company
By Pierre Laboisse
Forbes
5 days ago
Pierre Laboisse, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at ams Osram. Customer-centricity is about creating intimacy with your customers and anticipating their needs and preferences — sometimes even before they do. Done correctly, customer-centricity puts the customer at the center of all you do and fosters a corporate culture...
There is a lot of discussion around customer-centricity and what an organization needs to do to shift its positioning to one that is inherently around the customers’ needs and not fundamentally product-centric. This has only increased in importance since consumers have become more digitally-savvy with higher expectations from brands since the advent of the pandemic. Today, 39% of consumers who experience out-of-stock items will switch brands instead of waiting for something to come back in stock, according to a survey from McKinsey. The discussion around customer-centricity tends to be around a few major areas.
