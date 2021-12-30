District Capital closes cash-out refi loan for suburban Detroit apartments

CHICAGO—Continuing its national opportunistic investment activities, Oxford Capital Group, LLC announced the acquisition and planned full-scale interior renovation of the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel, located in the Washington Boulevard Historic District of downtown Detroit. Oxford, along with its partner Taconic Capital Advisors, led complex negotiations with multiple constituents, ultimately resulting in the modification, restructuring, and assumption of the commercial mortgage-backed security loan. As part of its investment commitment, Oxford and Taconic will lead a comprehensive refresh of the guestrooms, public space, meeting rooms, and ballrooms over the next 24 months. The hotel will remain open and operational throughout the renovation period.

