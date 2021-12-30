District Capital closes cash-out refi loan for suburban Detroit apartments

St. Louis-based retail commercial brokerage firm L3 Corporation has promoted Rick Spector to partner. Spector specializes in tenant and landlord representation, as well as the development and redevelopment of commercial property. In his role, he will help to lead and grow L3 Corporation’s commercial real estate practice. Spector joined L3 Corporation in 2019 as vice president.
CHICAGO—Continuing its national opportunistic investment activities, Oxford Capital Group, LLC announced the acquisition and planned full-scale interior renovation of the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel, located in the Washington Boulevard Historic District of downtown Detroit. Oxford, along with its partner Taconic Capital Advisors, led complex negotiations with multiple constituents, ultimately resulting in the modification, restructuring, and assumption of the commercial mortgage-backed security loan. As part of its investment commitment, Oxford and Taconic will lead a comprehensive refresh of the guestrooms, public space, meeting rooms, and ballrooms over the next 24 months. The hotel will remain open and operational throughout the renovation period.
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of A-Z Self Storage, a four-property self-storage portfolio in La Porte and Plymouth, Indiana. Sean Delaney, senior vice president and an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a South Bend, Indiana-based individual/personal trust, with cooperating broker Roy Roelke of NAI Cressy.
BOSTON — Cornerstone Realty Capital has arranged a $9 million loan for the refinancing of a 23-unit apartment building in Boston’s historic Washington Street Corridor. The newly constructed building houses studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes. Cornerstone arranged the loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the buyer, Boston Real Estate Collaborative.
Inland Private Capital Corporation closed the portfolio sale of three multifamily properties totaling $192.75 million, marking another liquidity event on behalf of one of its 1031 investment programs. The investment program, Park Creek Steeple Multifamily DST, was comprised of the following three assets:. Park Place Apartments in Oviedo, Florida, a...
A whopper office building deal to end 2021 is certainly welcomed news to professionals in the world of Chicago commercial real estate, particularly on the heels of yet another bumpy year in the downtown office market. According to the Wall Street Journal, private equity group Oak Hill Advisors has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the new 110 North Wacker office building from developer Howard Hughes Corporation.
Verve, left, a 128-unit apartment high rise at 225 E. Center St. in Des Moines, and Velocity, a 115-unit apartment building at 200 Des Moines St., have been sold to out-of-state investors. Photos courtesy Polk County assessor. Hubbell Realty Co. has sold two of its multifamily projects in the Bridge...
Huron Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Detroit, has completed the acquisition of TriStruX, a national provider of telecommunications infrastructure to wireless carriers, cable companies, and OEMs based in Clifton, New Jersey. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed. TriStruX provides a range of installation, upgrade,...
Trinity Realty Companies has landed $17 million in construction financing to build a mixed-use multifamily project in Philadelphia near Temple University, Commercial Observer has learned. Thorofare Capital provided the non-recourse loan at a 75 percent loan-to-cost for Germantown Living, a planned 72-unit apartment development with 16,339 square feet of retail....
The vehicles will create or preserve affordable homes in 12 states. Merchants Capital has closed two tax credit equity funds totaling more than $233.4 million to help create or revitalize affordable housing in 12 states, including the lender’s first national multi-investor fund with a total capital raise of $172.5 million from 16 institutional investors.
Capping off a busy year of apartment deals, a pair of newly built properties on opposite sides of the river traded hands in recent weeks at nearly the same purchase price — with one of them approaching the year’s top per-door price. The 221-unit Innslake Place Apartments —...
The Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage recently closed a Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Hermitage Apartments, a 280-unit market-rate multifamily apartment property in Speedway, Indiana. The property was constructed in 1971 and includes 11 two- and three-story garden-style buildings, a business center, laundry center in each building, playground,...
New York City rents have staged a major comeback, returning the city to its status as the nation’s priciest housing market and upping the value of its residential properties. Lenders, it seems, have taken notice. Big rental complexes drew the biggest loans last month, as debt on thousands of...
The AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust (HIT) reached a key milestone in 2021, investing $1.6 billion in 100 multifamily housing projects in Minnesota. The projects include a mix of affordable, workforce, mixed-income and market-rate housing. According to HIT, these projects have provided about 22.8 million hours of union construction work, 13,142...
