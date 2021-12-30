Sheikh Mansour makes Dubai offer to ex-Man City striker Aguero

Ferran Torres is ready for the challenge of leading Barcelona’s recovery from the front after completing his switch from Manchester City.The Spain international, 21, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal, but Torres has his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” Torres said after being presented at the Nou Camp on Monday.“When I left Manchester...
Comments / 0