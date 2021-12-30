ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sheikh Mansour makes Dubai offer to ex-Man City striker Aguero

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to quickly reconnect with former club Manchester City. Aguero was forced into retirement due to a heart complaint he suffered on debut...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Ex-Man City defender Dunne: Rodri plays like a Rolls-Royce

Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne hailed the performance of Rodri for victory at Arsenal. The Spaniard returned after missing a couple of games over Christmas to poke home the 93rd-minute winner that sent City 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League. It was the 25 year-old's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal performance against Man City a ‘massive step’

Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal can challenge the Premier League elite if they continue to put in performances akin to Saturday’s narrow loss to leaders Manchester City.The Gunners suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as Rodri turned home in injury time after Riyad Mahrez’s controversial penalty had cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for the home side.When the two teams met at the start of the season, City ran out comfortable winners but – despite playing against 10 men for over half an hour following Gabriel Magalhaes’ sending off – they were matched by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.The home side, with manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres tests positive for coronavirus hours after Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona new boy Ferran Torres is raring to get started after completing his move from Manchester City but may have to wait following news he returned a positive coronavirus test hours after his unveiling.The 21-year-old Spain international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons. Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal.Torres had hoped to be back in action for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12, though his debut could be delayed after the Catalan...
UEFA
CityXtra

Serie A Star Striker Would Find it ‘Impossible to Say No’ to Potential Man City Move Next Summer

One name that is constantly being linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months is Fiorentina’s star centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic. Manchester City do not currently have a striker on their books, with Ferran Torres’ sale to Barcelona and Gabriel Jesus operating as a right-winger this season, adding to the complications created by the permitted exit of Sergio Aguero last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Ambitious’ Ferran Torres relishing task of taking Barcelona back to the top

Ferran Torres is ready for the challenge of leading Barcelona’s recovery from the front after completing his switch from Manchester City.The Spain international, 21, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal, but Torres has his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” Torres said after being presented at the Nou Camp on Monday.“When I left Manchester...
SOCCER
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy