Premier League

Transfer news: City still interested in Kane & Haaland

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City will wait until the summer to add a striker...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Harry Kane
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: City chances of Rice signing boosted

Manchester City's hopes of signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham have been boosted by the Hammers' recent form, which has seen the London club slip outside the Champions League qualification spots. Chelsea and Manchester United also remain long-term admirers of the 22-year-old. (Sun), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙🎊🙌 ℚ𝕦𝕖́ 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕫𝕒𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚... ¡El @GetafeCF se lleva un derbi madrileño histórico! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ywQf4R3IC0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022Their lead at the top...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises Manchester United’s willingness to learn and ‘take next steps’

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.“I think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction from thrilling match

Chelsea and Liverpool played out one of the games of the Premier League season with a pulsating draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.Thomas Tuchel's decision to drop Romelu Lukaku following the airing of a controversial interview this week dominated pre-match discussions before it was revealed Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had joined Jurgen Klopp in being ruled out of the contest with suspected positive Covid tests.Sadio Mane gave the visitors the perfect start, however, with a well-taken opening goal before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds' lead with a fine run and finish.Mateo Kovacic went one better, though, finding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him’, Antonio Conte says

Antonio Conte insisted Hugo Lloris “loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him” following the club’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Watford on New Year’s Day.Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner ensured Spurs left with all three points, but they had looked set to be frustrated again as they struggled to make the breakthrough against the Hornets despite dominating possession and having a number of chances at Vicarage Road.The match was deep into almost 10 minutes of added time, following a late stoppage due to a medical emergency in the crowd, when Sanchez headed Son Heung-min’s free-kick past Daniel Bachmann to earn Conte’s men all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will compete against Wolves in the Premier League this evening at Old Trafford.United’s form of late has drawn a multitude of criticism but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has found positives from the blossoming partnership between Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host Wolves“It is important to have those two players on board,” said the United boss. “The work ethic both showed today together with Mason and Jadon was highly important.“They had to do a lot of negative runs for the team to make sure we kept them away as often...
PREMIER LEAGUE

