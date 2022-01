Ramsey boys basketball fell to Edinburg, 41-35, at home on Monday night in their first game back after a little over two week break for the holidays. The game was tight for three quarters, with Ramsey trailing by one at the end of the 1st, by two at halftime and by three as the two teams headed into the 4th quarter. Edinburg would outscore the Rams 16-13 in the final quarter to hold on for the 41-35 win though as Ramsey falls to 2-8 on the season. They will play Friday at Mulberry Grove.

