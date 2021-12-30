Greenville Girls to Play for 5th at Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament

South Central girls basketball kicked off the 2022 portion of their schedule with a dominating 63-20 win at Martinsville on Monday night. The Lady Cougars started off fast getting out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and pushed the lead to 31-10 by halftime. The second half would play out very similar to the first with the Lady Cougars outscoring Martinsville 32-10 in the half on their way to the win. During the game, senior Laney Webster hit 1,000 career points as a Cougar. South Central is now 9-7 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Altamont for a National Trail Conference matchup. South Central is currently 2-2 in NTC play while Altamont is 2-3 in the NTC.

8 HOURS AGO