Greenville Girls to Play for 5th at Christ Our Rock Winterfest Tournament

The Van Lady Vandals won the Quitman Tournament. Van took a 36-30 win over Rains. Scorers for Van were Landry Jones 8, Ella Barrett 7, Elizabeth Nixon 7, Jordan Ryan 6, Abby Clyburn 3, Maci Jones 3, Maddy Clyburn 2 and Adyson Horan 1. Nixon grabbed eight rebounds. Van then...
Lady Comets Girls Basketball Coach Kolin Dothager reports that Trenton Wesclin has postponed Monday’s game because they had to reschedule 2 conference games for this week. They will next play on Tuesday at Metro East Lutheran.
Seeger put three players in double figures while Covington failed to have anyone reach that level in the Bi-County Tournament championship game that the Patriots won 46-32. It was a slow starting game, 5-4 in favor of Seeger midway through the first period, but then Aubry Cole hit a three-pointer, fed Addison Shrader for another one and then saw Riley Shrader make two free throws to lead 13-4 after one quarter with the only Trojan points coming early on baskets by Lilly Hacquet and Kali Pettit.
After having a tough outing in the Arby's/KFC Classic tournament, the Lynn Camo Wildcats bounced back in emphatic fashion, winning the Chain Rock Classic Tournament at Pineville. Beginning with Floyd County on December 28, the Wildcats won three games in three days to claim the championship. Against Floyd Central, Lynn...
Swanton girls basketball fell to Leipsic in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic championship Tuesday, Dec. 28 by a final of 31-20. This low-scoring matchup started off with numerous possessions and a multitude of shots from both teams. Swanton’s Katlyn Floyd got the ball rolling two minutes into the game with a two-point shot.
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls basketball suffered a 47-39 loss at home to Nokomis to start the second half of the season on Monday night. After trailing by just two points, 12-10, at the end of the 1st quarter, the Bombers were outscored 20-5 in the second quarter to trail 32-15 at halftime. BSE would in turn outscore Nokomis 9-7 in the 3rd quarter but still trailed 39-24 heading into the 4th where they would again outscore Nokomis, 15-8, but it was not enough as they suffered the 8-point loss. BSE is now 7-11 on the season and will go on the road Thursday to take on Mt. Olive.
South Central girls basketball kicked off the 2022 portion of their schedule with a dominating 63-20 win at Martinsville on Monday night. The Lady Cougars started off fast getting out to a 17-4 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and pushed the lead to 31-10 by halftime. The second half would play out very similar to the first with the Lady Cougars outscoring Martinsville 32-10 in the half on their way to the win. During the game, senior Laney Webster hit 1,000 career points as a Cougar. South Central is now 9-7 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Altamont for a National Trail Conference matchup. South Central is currently 2-2 in NTC play while Altamont is 2-3 in the NTC.
Ramsey boys basketball fell to Edinburg, 41-35, at home on Monday night in their first game back after a little over two week break for the holidays. The game was tight for three quarters, with Ramsey trailing by one at the end of the 1st, by two at halftime and by three as the two teams headed into the 4th quarter. Edinburg would outscore the Rams 16-13 in the final quarter to hold on for the 41-35 win though as Ramsey falls to 2-8 on the season. They will play Friday at Mulberry Grove.
The Illinois Fighting Illini will have to wait 2 more days for their first game in 2022. Due to return to play protocols from positive COVID-19 results in the Illini program, the game at Minnesota has postponed from Sunday to Tuesday and will be played at 6 pm on Tuesday at Williams Arena.
SPRING MILLS — Chance Williams said he had some 25 schools interested in him as a lacrosse player, most of them southern schools and a few in the north. Plus, the Spring Mills senior had other schools recruiting him as a wrestler. “There was a little of both,” Williams...
The Salem High School girls’ basketball team invoked the mercy rule on its way to a 71-23 victory over East Poinsett County Monday in the George Kell Classic at Swifton. The Lady Greyhounds were led by Chelsea Hamilton with 19 points, Marleigh Sellars scored 15, and Maddie Keen chipped in 13 points. Salem improves to 10-2 on the season.
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Illinois men’s basketball team returns to action tonight to face Minnesota on the road. It’s the Illini’s first game in 13 days. Illinois had its Florida A&M game on December 29th canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the program. That also led to the rescheduling of tonight’s game from its original January 2nd date. The Illini’s Trent Frazier says they are looking forward to getting back to action tonight.
Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
HONESDALE — Western Wayne’s girls utterly dominated both of their games at the 61st Annual Honesdale Area Jaycees Holiday Basketball Tournament, rolling to a third consecutive championship. The Lady ‘Cats defeated Honesdale in the semifinals, then routed Wallenpaupack Area in the title tilt. “I’m very proud of...
Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
Comments / 0