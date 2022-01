Brownstown-St. Elmo traveled to Mt. Olive for a Varsity only contest on Thursday night and came home with a 56-13 win. BSE came out fast and built a 17-2 lead by the end of the first and pushed that lead out to 35-5 at halftime. Mt. Olive would get a bit more offense going in the 3rd quarter, but the Lady Bombers would outscore Mt. Olive 21-10 to close out the 56-13 win. BSE is now 8-11 on the season and will be back at home for a pair of games next week taking on Wayne City on Monday and Altamont on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO