Current Records: Evansville 4-8; Northern Iowa 4-7 The Evansville Aces won both of their matches against the Northern Iowa Panthers last season (65-61 and 70-64) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Evansville and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at McLeod Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO