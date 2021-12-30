ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts vs. Saint Louis: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Saint Louis 8-4; Massachusetts 7-5 The Saint Louis Billikens are 7-1 against the Massachusetts Minutemen since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Billikens and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at William D....

www.cbssports.com

WacoTrib.com

No. 1 Bears face challenging home test against Sooners

As the defending national champion, Baylor is accustomed to getting everybody’s best shot. Rising from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to No. 1 the last four weeks, that target is even broader and bolder now. A talented Oklahoma squad that’s just outside of the Top 25...
WACO, TX
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
SAN DIEGO, CA

