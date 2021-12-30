ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU vs. George Mason: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Cover picture for the articleThe VCU Rams and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Rams winning the first 66-61 on the road and GMU taking the second 79-76....

WacoTrib.com

No. 1 Bears face challenging home test against Sooners

As the defending national champion, Baylor is accustomed to getting everybody’s best shot. Rising from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to No. 1 the last four weeks, that target is even broader and bolder now. A talented Oklahoma squad that’s just outside of the Top 25...
WACO, TX
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
