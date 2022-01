The Georgia Bulldogs have played for the national title once since the College Football Playoff debuted in the 2014 season, losing to Alabama after the 2017 campaign. The third-ranked Bulldogs (13-1) will get their second opportunity, again against the Crimson Tide (13-1), when they meet the No. 1 team in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Georgia had its hopes for an undefeated 2021 season squashed by Alabama last month as it suffered a 41-24 loss on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship Game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO