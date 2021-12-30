ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals ban visitors as COVID cases surge in NJ

By Eric Scott
 10 days ago
As COVID cases surge in New Jersey, the state's hospitals are again severely restricting patient visitation. The New Jersey Hospital Association has urged it's member hospitals to ban all visitation with few exceptions like pediatric and end-of-life patients. "That's a necessary precaution as the daily increase in COVID-19 cases...

Long Beach Tribune

COVID-19 cases increasing in Long Beach, hospitalizations on the rise in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County, California – The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County increased by more than 150 for the second day in a row on Sunday. According to the most recent state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased to 1,792 from 1,628 on Saturday. There were 263 patients in intensive care, up from 246 the day before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WDVM 25

New numbers show COVID-19 hospitalization surge driven by unvaccinated Marylanders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System show the unvaccinated are driving new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the last month, 74% of their COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, 24% are fully vaccinated, and just 2% received a booster shot. Right now, more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Covid news - live: PM warned NHS ‘does not have enough staff for surge facilities’ as hospital bans visitors

The NHS does not have enough medics to staff beds in “surge hubs” for Covid patients being set up at hospitals around England, ministers have been warned.The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said that an “emergency staffing model” will be needed, with recently retired doctors and nurses and experienced volunteers called in if the additional capacity is needed.It comes as Northampton General Hospital suspended visitors to protect the “wellbeing and safety of all our people, including patients and colleagues”.The hospital management team said in a statement it had been a “difficult decision” and it was “fully aware of the impact suspending visiting has on our patients and those close to them”. Read More Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantAnti-vaxxers storm Covid testing centre and trash equipment in ‘disgraceful’ protestChanges made to PCR testing guidance amid record demand
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

NJ company banned from selling COVID ‘cure’

A New Jersey-based company has been banned from selling a supplement they earlier claimed would ward off a COVID infection. In a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the Natural Solutions Foundation has agreed to recall "nutritional nano silver" products, and destroy any remaining supplies of the supplement. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.7 The Hawk

National Guard once again deployed to NJ nursing homes

National Guard members have been deployed to help out staff at the state's long-term care facilities. The deployment will send 150 guardsmen to nursing homes around the state starting Monday, New Jersey National Guard spokeswoman Amelia C. Thatcher told New Jersey 101.5. Their exact assignments have yet to be determined.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Advocate Aurora, Froedtert restricting visitors as COVID surges

MILWAUKEE - Advocate Aurora Health announced that no visitors will be allowed for adult hospital inpatients – effective Thursday, Dec. 30. According to the company's website, the change in policy is part of a "Safe Care Promise" to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, masks will be required inside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PIX11

Hospital beds filling up quickly in NJ, NY; staff also impacted by COVID-19 cases

NEWARK, N.J. — Beds are filling up quickly at University Hospital in Newark, with COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling, according to President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal. But that’s not the only problem — hospitals are struggling to keep their own staff healthy and safe from infection. Elnahal estimated at least 6% of University Hospital’s staff was […]
NEWARK, NJ
