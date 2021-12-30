Huawei Mate X2 Collector’s Edition goes on sale in China

Huawei has already launched a few foldable phones in the past couple of years, but all of those were phones with horizontally folding displays, something similar to the Samsung’s Z Fold series of phones. The most recent phone by Huawei with such a design was the Mate X2 which launched in February this year. Well, today, Huawei launched a new foldable phone in China, but this time, it comes with a foldable clamshell design, something Huawei has never done before. This is a design we have already seen with the Galaxy Z Flip series & the Motorola Razr, where the foldable display folds vertically instead of horizontally.

