Santander: Bank hands out £130m in Christmas blunder

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people awoke on Christmas morning to a surprise from an unexpected benefactor - Santander. The bank mistakenly deposited £130m into 75,000 accounts on 25 December. Santander's staff are now rushing to claw back the money, although the job is being made more difficult because...

www.bbc.co.uk

