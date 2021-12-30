ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poland's 2021 Budget Deficit to Be Lower Than Expected, Says Ministry

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's 2021 deficit will be under 4% of gross domestic product (GDP), the finance ministry said on Thursday, below the 5.3% previously assumed....

money.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
