When it comes to Christmas wishes and getting what you want from Santa, perhaps no one made out better than The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson this year. Her one wish, according to a recent Instagram video was to get a duet with Chris Stapleton. Clarkson is one of the best when it comes to the holiday season. You put her voice up with Chris Stapleton’s and that is a duet made in heaven. The two rocked out on Glow which was released in the middle of October.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO