Which humanitarian stories pulled in the most readers in 2021?

By GENEVA
 5 days ago
We wish we didn’t have to write the stories that became our most popular in 2021. Yet this was another year when the world’s attention was drawn to our beat, as humanitarian crises old and new drew global attention – however briefly. Since we cover under-reported...

Related
The Independent

Afghan mother forced to give away one of her newborn twins due to worsening hunger crisis

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...
ADVOCACY
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Hostage release is proof the US cavalry is not coming to Haiti

The following editorial was published in the Miami Herald:. (TNS) Whether or not 12 captured North American missionaries escaped or were intentionally let go by their Haitian captors after a hefty ransom was allegedly paid is up for discussion days after their release. But one thing appears to be clear:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The New Humanitarian

Libya’s uncertain elections, the ‘forgotten crisis’ effect, and an away win for Yemen: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Libya is supposed to hold presidential elections on 24 December, a key milestone in a long UN-led process intended to unify the country. However, it’s not clear if the polls will take place at all. With days to go, nearly three million people were registered to vote but there was still no final list of candidates. Among those who have thrown their hat in the ring are Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes committed during the revolution that overthrew his father 10 years ago), Khalifa Haftar (commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, which in 2019 and 2020 led an assault on the capital, Tripoli), and Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the country’s current interim prime minister. All three have faced challenges to their right to run, and Human Rights Watch has expressed concern over whether the elections can be free and fair. While international leaders continue to push for a vote next week, there are real fears – especially following clashes this week in the south – that the polls, or the results, could lead the country back into exactly the kind of widespread violence it is still trying to recover from.
MIDDLE EAST
The New Humanitarian

2021 in review: Peacebuilding

In the face of escalating civil and political unrest, “peacefulness” deteriorated in 2021 for the ninth straight year, according to the annual index of the Institute for Economics & Peace. To try and better understand how conflict can be avoided, The New Humanitarian has, for the past two...
GERMANY
The New Humanitarian

Expired COVID vaccines, Nigerian camp closures, and Yemen’s worsening war: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. More than two thirds of donated COVID-19 vaccines are weeks away from expiry, making it harder for countries with stretched health systems to roll them out in time, according to the World Health Organization. Wealthy nations scooped up early vaccine stocks as lower-income countries waited on the sidelines through much of the year. Global supplies are on the rise, partly due to wealthy countries donating excess doses, but most donated jabs have a shelf life of less than three months, the WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. Supplies are often shipped with little advance warning, or even an indication of which vaccine – or how many doses – are on the way. Donated doses that quickly expire could damage public confidence in vaccines, organisations including the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warn. Recent media stories have zeroed in on vaccine hesitancy, stumbling rollouts, and expired doses in the Global South – one recent Daily Mail headline reads: “So much for vaccine inequity”. But as usual, there’s much nuance behind the problem. For more, read our recent coverage of South Africa’s vaccination campaign, where racial and class disparities may partly explain a mismatch in vaccine access.
WORLD
The New Humanitarian

‘I am a leader of my house’

Rohingya refugees have lived in Bangladesh for decades. They fled persecution in Myanmar, including a violent military purge that pushed out hundreds of thousands of people in 2017. As Romida and Hafsa found when they arrived, life in these cramped camps is hard, especially for women and children.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Yemen: the forgotten war

By the end of this year, the United Nations warned recently, 377,000 Yemenis will have died from seven devastating years of war – in many cases killed by indirect causes such as hunger; in others, by airstrikes or missile bombardments. Seventy per cent of the fatalities are thought to be children under five.
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him...
ADVOCACY
WKBN

Attacks highlight reach of Iran-allied militias

All three coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Iraq. Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded former U.S. President Donald Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.
CHARITIES
The New Humanitarian

Aid policy trends to watch in 2022

Familiar humanitarian issues are taking on more urgency heading into 2022 as the emergency aid sector grapples with the fallouts of COVID-19 and climate change, and the continued reverberations of the Black Lives Matter movement. The sector saw some notable changes in 2021 – the appointment of a new UN...
ADVOCACY
The New Humanitarian

Ten humanitarian crises and trends to watch in 2022

The 10 crises and trends listed here have our attention – and should demand yours – in 2022. They are in random order, as this is not a ranked list. Our aim is to offer a forward-looking view of some of the key issues likely to drive humanitarian needs over the next year. While we point to geographically specific emergencies, we also flag cross-cutting trends – from how the pandemic is turbo-boosting poverty and wider social inequity, to border crises spurred by Western nations’ hostile asylum policies.
ADVOCACY
AFP

US envoy to explore peace prospects in Ethiopia

A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday. The trip comes after the United States angered Ethiopia by removing trading privileges for the longtime ally due to human rights concerns during the war.
WORLD
The Independent

In photos: Risking it all – for the sake of humanity in 2022

In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape the world needs courageous storytellers. However, telling the truth has its costs; and this can be your life.Photojournalists trapped behind the lens, and more painfully, in front of their subjects, are prepared to pay the ultimate price to capture the truths encapsulated in a handful of frames and stories. But do the rewards warrant the risk and does photojournalism change people’s attitudes?Exactly two years ago I published an article “The most marginalised children across the world. What hope is there for them in 2020?” This reflected on – what then seemed a thankless task...
PHOTOGRAPHY
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
