Which humanitarian stories pulled in the most readers in 2021?

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. More than two thirds of donated COVID-19 vaccines are weeks away from expiry, making it harder for countries with stretched health systems to roll them out in time, according to the World Health Organization. Wealthy nations scooped up early vaccine stocks as lower-income countries waited on the sidelines through much of the year. Global supplies are on the rise, partly due to wealthy countries donating excess doses, but most donated jabs have a shelf life of less than three months, the WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. Supplies are often shipped with little advance warning, or even an indication of which vaccine – or how many doses – are on the way. Donated doses that quickly expire could damage public confidence in vaccines, organisations including the African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warn. Recent media stories have zeroed in on vaccine hesitancy, stumbling rollouts, and expired doses in the Global South – one recent Daily Mail headline reads: “So much for vaccine inequity”. But as usual, there’s much nuance behind the problem. For more, read our recent coverage of South Africa’s vaccination campaign, where racial and class disparities may partly explain a mismatch in vaccine access.
