ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo visits New York after Thompson’s 2-goal game

Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -208, Sabres +171; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Devils. The...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Miami Herald

Calgary visits Chicago after Gaudreau’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (16-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-16-4, seventh in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +126, Flames -150; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Johnny Gaudreau scored two goals in the Flames' 6-4 victory over the Kraken. The Blackhawks are 5-8-2...
NHL
Miami Herald

Indiana visits New York on 5-game road slide

Indiana Pacers (14-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits New York looking to stop its five-game road losing streak. The Knicks are 11-16 in conference play. New York is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Oliver Wahlstrom
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Dustin Tokarski
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devils
FOX Sports

Vegas hosts Nashville after Janmark's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (20-11-2, second in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Vegas after Mattias Janmark scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets. The Golden Knights are 14-6-1 against conference opponents. Vegas ranks third...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy