Thursday, Dec. 30: Spend 48 Hours in ‘The Twilight Zone’ New Year’s Marathon on Syfy

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Syfy, beginning at 2am (late-night) Enjoy over 48 hours of Rod Serling’s classic sci-fi/fantasy anthology series The Twilight Zone as Syfy’s annual favorite programming event returns. This year, several stretches of the marathon — Dec. 31 between 8am and 4am, and Jan. 1 between...

