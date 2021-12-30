ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases surge to record highs as country enters third year of the pandemic

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant is sending COVID-19 cases skyrocketing and thousands of children...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

As Omicron surges, U.S. breaks COVID-19 case records

COVID cases are soaring across the U.S., but hospitalizations remain "comparatively low," according to the CDC. The U.S. set a new one-day record on Wednesday of nearly half a million new COVID cases. Nikki Battiste reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegazette.com

Variants drive surge of COVID-19 cases to all-time U.S. record

More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases per day have more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtxl.com

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has broken the state's record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases. An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday. The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia rose to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 2,200 statewide Tuesday. Rising cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year's Eve Peach Drop. Meanwhile, Emory University says it will begin spring semester classes online.
GEORGIA STATE
10NEWS

Florida daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time pandemic high

FLORIDA, USA — Florida has hit a milestone no one wants to see this late in the pandemic. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of new coronavirus cases in the Sunshine State has hit the highest level since the pandemic began. Testing results...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

(AP) — The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren’t climbing as fast. Dr. Anthony Fauci, for one, said Sunday on ABC that with many infections causing few or no symptoms, “it is much more relevant […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi breaks record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, shattering delta surge record high

Mississippi reported a record-shattering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as results of official tests from the New Year’s weekend were reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 17,525 new coronavirus cases were found since Thursday’s last official report. The state did not report on Friday due to the New Year’s Eve holiday. National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID are generally not reported to the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
