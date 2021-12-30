Methodist University delays opening of 2022 spring semester

In a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, Methodist University students are required to wear masks at all times when indoors while on campus. Courtesy photo | Methodist University

FAYETTEVILLE — The surge of the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus has prompted leaders at Methodist University to delay the start of the 2022 spring semester

President Stanley T. Wearden cited the priority of ensuring the safety of students and staff when he announced Wednesday that the university is pushing back the spring semester start date for undergraduate on-campus residential and commuter students by one week. The original start date was Jan. 10. It now is Jan. 18.

“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading extraordinarily fast in our county, state, and nation. Today, in fact, we saw a national record for new cases during the entire pandemic,” Wearden said in a message to the MU community. “I am certain we will have cases on our campus this spring, but as promised all along, we are working daily to remain as open as possible while also being as safe as possible. Delaying the full opening of campus by a week affords us multiple opportunities to mitigate risk.”

In addition to the later start for the 2022 spring semester, MU is rolling out a phased return-to-campus plan for faculty, staff, and students this spring that includes COVID-19 testing and reporting, according to the university. This strategic approach paid dividends in keeping the university community more safe in previous semesters. The university’s full-time professional Health Services staff continues to utilize its MU Green Screen health monitoring app and COVID-19 Resource Web Site.

“As we transition from the 2021 fall semester to the 2022 spring semester, I see wonderful opportunities and achievements ahead. For some, it’s a final semester before the milestone of commencement. For others, it’s a first semester at Methodist University with new doors being opened for the future,” Wearden wrote in his message. “In every case, we move into this new year full of eagerness and excitement. As we have throughout the pandemic, we must continue to move Forward Together and make caring decisions to protect ourselves and one another.”

Methodist University has been extremely focused and effective in battling COVID-19 on campus for more than a year, never having to turn to remote learning like other schools in the region, state, and across the nation, according to university leaders. The school’s Forward Together theme and efforts, plus the move to mandatory vaccinations in October, has kept reported COVID-19 cases on campus at zero for a majority of weeks since.

“We remain willing and able to adapt as necessary to keep our community safe,” Wearden said. “What an amazing 2022 this will be as Monarchs continue in excellence and move Forward Together.”