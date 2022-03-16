Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in March

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.

With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.

But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic , it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions. And be warned – when a discount does drop, Switches tend to sell out fast.

Now that the new Nintendo Switch OLED model has been released, we’ve seen the price of the original console slashed, and it’s currently cheaper than it has ever been before. Sadly, if you’re searching for a Nintendo Switch lite, there seems to be a significant shortage globally at the moment, so you’ll struggle to find stock, let alone deals on the handheld device. We are tracking Nintendo Switch lite restocks , however.

We’ve found the biggest savings on Nintendo Switch bundles and consoles for you to peruse below. Here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right option for you and our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now, including the Switch OLED which has had its largest price cut ever.

Check Nintendo Switch stock from UK retailers below:

The best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for March 2022 are:

Nintendo Switch with ‘Pokemon Shiled’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £349.97, now £329.99, Game.co.uk

Was £349.97, now £329.99, Game.co.uk Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ game bundle : Was £319, now £289, Currys.co.uk

: Was £319, now £289, Currys.co.uk Nintendo Switch and ‘Animal Crossing New Horizons’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle : Was £359.99, now £333, Very.co.uk

The best Nintendo Switch deals for March 2022 are:

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £304.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £309.99, now £304.95, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch neon red and blue : Was £264.69, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals for March 2022 are:

Nintendo Switch Joy-con left (neon blue) : Was £39.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £39.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch Joy-con (green/pink): Was £69.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best Nintendo Switch headset deals for March 2022 are:

PDP LVL40 gaming headset (Joy-con blue/red): Was £29.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £29.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk Jako v4 headset : Was £29.99, now £15.88, Amazon.co.uk

Best Nintendo Switch carry case deals for March 2022 are:

Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case: Was £19.99, now £9.32, Amazon.co.uk

Best Nintendo Switch storage deals for March 2022 are:

SanDisk MicroSDXC 256GB card : Was £77.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £77.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk SanDisk MicroSDXC 128GB card: Was £24.99, now £21.99, Argos.co.uk

Nintendo Switch and ‘Pokemon Shield’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £349.97, now £329.99, Game.co.uk

Game is offering almost £20 off this bundle with the latest generation Pokemon game, along with everyone’s favourite classic kart racer. It comes in the bright neon red and blue colourway and you get the stand in black.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ game bundle: Was £319, now £289, Currys.co.uk

This bundle includes the new Nintendo Switch OLED console, in black with red and blue controllers, plus Ring Fit Adventure . The game works with the included Ring-con controller and leg strap, and aims to offer a full-body workout that’s more fun than hitting the gym.

Ring Fit Adventure disguises exercise as an adventure game, with over 60 exercise types used to progress through more than 100 levels across 20 virtual worlds. The console itself is the latest and greatest version of the Switch, with an OLED display, redesigned kickstand and double the storage of its predecessor.

Nintendo Switch and ‘Animal Crossing New Horizons’ and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £359.99, now £333, Very.co.uk

This bundle includes the regular Nintendo Switch console and two of its most popular games, in the form of Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe . As with many other Switch bundles, this package includes the console in black with blue and red Joy-con controllers, so two people can play on the same console without buying any extra gamepads.

Best Nintendo Switch console deals for February 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £304.95, Amazon.co.uk

It’s barely been out five months and the new Nintendo Switch OLED has already had a price reduction. While it might only be a small £5 saving, this is massive in the world of Nintendo Switch consoles. With this deal, you get the larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base. In our review , our tech writer said that “if you’re new to Nintendo Switch and have never bought one before, this is absolutely the best version of the console yet”.

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £264.69, now £248.97, Amazon.co.uk

One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals for March 2022

Nintendo Switch Joy-con left (neon blue): Was £39.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch lite consoles, this left controller can be used as a standalone or together with a right joy-con controller. Speaking of which, there’s a a neon red joy-con controller for the righthand available at the same price (£32.99, Very.co.uk ). Alternatively, attach it to the main console for use in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch Joy-con (green/pink): Was £69.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get the full set with this Amazon deal on a green and pink, left and right controller. Attach to your console for handheld play or share them among friends to enjoy two-player action.

Best Nintendo Switch headset deals for March 2022

PDP LVL40 gaming headset (Joy-con blue/red): Was £29.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enhance your gaming with a dedicated headset such as this one from PDP. Boasting a breathable and lightweight design for long gaming sessions, there’s also a bi-directional, noise-cancelling mic and powerful 40mm audio drivers with the headset officially licensed by Nintendo.

Jako v4 headset: Was £29.99, now £15.88, Amazon.co.uk

There’s an impressive 47 per cent saving up for grabs on this Jako gaming headset from Amazon. As well as being compatible for Xbox, PS4 and PC’s, the headset is ideal for Nintendo Switch playing and designed with comfort in mind. The headphones boast surround sound, breathable ear pads and LED lights on the earcups to elevate your gaming experience.

Best Nintendo Switch carry case deals for March 2022

Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case: Was £19.99, now £9.32, Amazon.co.uk

A bestseller for good reason, kit your console out with this Orzly carry case from Amazon – now reduced by 53 per cent. Designed with pouches for all your accessories, controllers and games, the black protective case is ideal for travel and playing on the go.

SanDisk MicroSDXC 256GB card: Was £77.99, now £39.16, Amazon.co.uk

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 256GB of additional space while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MBs to help load games faster.

SanDisk MicroSDXC 128GB card: Was £24.99, now £21.99, Argos.co.uk

Designed for dependable storage for your console, this Nintendo licensed disk helps load games faster, delivering an overall speedier performance while providing more room to store all your favourite games in one place.

Nintendo Switch FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy?

There are currently three versions of the Switch on sale. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, allowing you to play games on your TV as well as on its built-in touchscreen.

The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode if you purchase more separately.

It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) – it is also available in grey.

The other console option is the Nintendo Switch lite (£197.82, Amazon.co.uk ): a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, to be fair).

The touchscreen is smaller on the lite – 5.5in compared to the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

The Nintendo Switch lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours such as coral and turquoise.

The third version of the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch OLED , and it is available to buy now for £304.99 ( Smythstoys.com ). It has a larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals

On its own, the Nintendo Switch typically retails from £279, rising to around £319.99 when part of a bundle with one game, and up to £359.99 when bundled with two. A bundle is usually the best deal as you’ll always make a saving compared to the cost of buying the game and console individually.

If you’re shopping for the larger, multifunctional Nintendo Switch, it’s also helpful to check whether the listing is for a V1 or V2 edition.

The former is the original 2017 version, which has considerably worse battery life as this was the main thing that Nintendo improved upon in the new edition, which it quietly started distributing in 2019.

Most retailers will only stock the V2 these days but it’s not always clear what is stocked when you’re looking at resale sites or descriptions without much detail. If you’re unsure, look to the packaging – the box for the V2 has a bright red background and should have a serial number starting with XKW.

The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles from £219 with selected games. As above, buying the lite with a game usually represents the best value for money.

