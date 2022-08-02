Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in August

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.

With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.

But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic , it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions. And be warned – when a discount does drop, Switches tend to sell out fast.

Now that the new Nintendo Switch OLED model has been released, we’ve seen the price of the original console slashed, and it’s currently cheaper than ever before. Thankfully, it seems like the stock situation with the Nintendo Switch lite has improved in recent weeks, and discounts on the handheld console are now appearing on the virtual shelves.

We’ve found the biggest savings on Nintendo Switch bundles and consoles for you to peruse below. Here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right option for you and our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now, including the Switch OLED which has had its largest price cut ever.

Read more:

Check Nintendo Switch stock from UK retailers below:

The best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for August 2022 are:

The best Nintendo Switch console deals for August 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals for August 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch headset deals for August 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch carry case deals for August 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch storage deals for August 2022 are:

Best Nintendo Switch bundle deals for August 2022

Nintendo Switch neon console with Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Minecraft: Was £325.97, now £322, Very.co.uk

Opting for this bundle means you’ll bag Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Minecraft , along with a neon rendition of the Nintendo switch console. The latter title also features all previously released content from the beloved game.

Nintendo Switch OLED white, games and SanDisk 256 GB memory card bundle: Was £419, now £399, Currys.co.uk

Start your Switch gaming journey today with a new white OLED console, three bestselling games and an SD storage card in this bundle. It’s rare to see any money off the latest Nintendo Switch OLED console, but that’s exactly what we’ve found at Curry’s, where this OLED bundle is reduced by five per cent, knocking a handy £20 off the list price.

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £299.98, now £296, Very.co.uk

This bundle includes the regular Nintendo Switch console and one of its most popular games, in the form of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe . As with many other Switch bundles, this package includes the console in black with blue and red Joy-con controllers, so two people can play on the same console without buying any extra gamepads.

Best Nintendo Switch console deals for August 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £299.99, Base.com

We’re already seeing a price reduction on the new Nintendo Switch OLED, which is now reduced by £5, which is massive in the world of Nintendo Switch consoles. With this deal, you get the larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base. In our review , our tech writer said that “if you’re new to Nintendo Switch and have never bought one before, this is absolutely the best version of the console yet”.

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £299.99, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this console for many months, so is well worthy snapping up while stock remains.

Nintendo Switch lite yellow: Was £199.99, now £190.47, Amazon.co.uk

Stock of the handheld-only Nintendo Switch lite consoles are finally returning, and so are the discounts! Featuring a smaller 5.5in display and up to seven hours of battery life, this is the console you should be eyeing up if you just want a gaming device that doubles up as a travel companion. You can’t dock this device or play it on the TV, but it is cheaper than the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. With this discount, you’re saving £14.99.

Nintendo Switch lite blue: Was £199.99, now £184.60, Amazon.co.uk

This blue version of the Switch lite was 8 percent down on the recommended retail price, as a part of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2022 sale . While the controllers cannot be removed and the console doesn’t connect to a TV, as the pricier Switch and Switch OLED do, the Switch lite is the perfect portable games console, and around £100 cheaper than its siblings. It is also compatible with most Switch games – just make sure the title you want says it has support for handheld gaming mode.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals for August 2022

Nintendo Switch Joy-con left (neon blue): Was £39.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch lite consoles, this left controller can be used as a standalone or together with a right joy-con controller. Speaking of which, there’s a a neon red joy-con controller for the righthand available at the same price (£32.99, Very.co.uk ). Alternatively, attach it to the main console for use in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch Joy-con (orange/purple): Was £69.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get the full set with this Amazon deal on an orange and purple, left and right controller. Attach to your console for handheld play or share them among friends to enjoy two-player action.

Nintendo Switch online 12-month family membership: Was £31.49, now £22.99, CDKeys.com

The Nintendo Switch online service lets gamers play against other Switch owners over the internet. And now you can save 30 per cent on this deal that reduces the price of a 12-month family membership.

Nintendo Switch Joy-con pair (red and blue): Was £74.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

This deal sees a pair of Joy-con controllers, in neon red and neon blue, reduced by 23 per cent as part of Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 sale . These wireless controllers can be used individually, or combined to create a fully-functional gamepad. Both come with a wristband and batteries are also included.

Best Nintendo Switch headset deals for August 2022

PDP LVL40 gaming headset (Joy-con blue/red): Was £29.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enhance your gaming with a dedicated headset such as this one from PDP. Boasting a breathable and lightweight design for long gaming sessions, there’s also a bi-directional, noise-cancelling mic and powerful 40mm audio drivers with the headset officially licensed by Nintendo.

Logitech G332 gaming headset, black and red: Was £35.99, now £21.99, Currys.co.uk

There’s a £12 saving on this gaming headset from Logitech. Thanks to a universal 3.5mm audio jack, this headset will work with just about anything, from PlayStations and Xboxes, to PCs and of course Nintendo Switch consoles too. The headset comes with a two-metre cable and features a noise-cancelling microphone for chatting while you game online.

Best Nintendo Switch carry case deals for August 2022

Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case: Was £19.99, now £13.91, Amazon.co.uk

A bestseller for good reason, kit your console out with this Orzly carry case from Amazon – now reduced by 21 per cent. Designed with pouches for all your accessories, controllers and games, the black protective case is ideal for travel and playing on the go.

Nintendo Switch OLED carrying case and screen protector: Was £19.99, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

Save 30 per cent on this Switch case from Amazon to enjoy and protect your console experience anytime, anywhere. This deal, including a carrying case and screen protector, is perfect for travelling near or far with your OLED Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch storage deals for August 2022 are:

SanDisk MicroSDXC 256GB card: Was £77.99, now £39.89, Amazon.co.uk

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 256GB of additional space while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MBs to help load games faster.

Nintendo Switch FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy?

There are currently three versions of the Switch on sale. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, allowing you to play games on your TV as well as on its built-in touchscreen.

The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode if you purchase more separately.

It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway (£249, Amazon.co.uk ) – it is also available in grey.

The other console option is the Nintendo Switch lite (£198, Amazon.co.uk ): a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, to be fair).

The touchscreen is smaller on the lite – 5.5in compared to the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

The Nintendo Switch lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours such as coral and turquoise.

The third version of the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch OLED, and it is available to buy now for £304.99 ( Smythstoys.com ). It has a larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals

On its own, the Nintendo Switch typically retails from £279, rising to around £319.99 when part of a bundle with one game, and up to £359.99 when bundled with two. A bundle is usually the best deal as you’ll always make a saving compared to the cost of buying the game and console individually.

If you’re shopping for the larger, multifunctional Nintendo Switch, it’s also helpful to check whether the listing is for a V1 or V2 edition.

The former is the original 2017 version, which has considerably worse battery life as this was the main thing that Nintendo improved upon in the new edition, which it quietly started distributing in 2019.

Most retailers will only stock the V2 these days but it’s not always clear what is stocked when you’re looking at resale sites or descriptions without much detail. If you’re unsure, look to the packaging – the box for the V2 has a bright red background and should have a serial number starting with XKW.

The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles from £219 with selected games. As above, buying the lite with a game usually represents the best value for money.

