New York City, NY

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

By Kathy Whyte
 5 days ago
The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are...

