This Is What Archie and Lilibet Will Grow Up Calling Their Parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

 5 days ago

Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
CELEBRITIES
