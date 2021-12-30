ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Libor era nears its end

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, will no longer be used for new derivatives and loans as of Jan. 1. The benchmark and reference rate, which had $265 trillion linked to it globally at the start of 2021, is being scrapped in the biggest shake-up to markets...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.S. Dollar And Stocks Advance As New Year Kicks Off

Dollar begins year on front foot, equities hover near highs. Omicron, inflation, central banks, and politics in the spotlight. Quiet day ahead but rest of the week seems promising. Dollar advances in thin markets. Happy new year to everyone. The quiet tone that characterized trading last week has carried over,...
BUSINESS
Axios

The end of an era in lending

Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed. Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libor#Overnight Rate#Short Term Loans#Derivatives#Reuters#British#Japanese
investing.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, Global Stocks Rise As 2022 Begins; Oil Jumps

Though markets rise, virus and inflation worries linger. Oil vaults higher ahead of this week's OPEC monthly meeting. US benchmark contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Monday, along with European shares to start the 2022 trading year. Nonetheless, investors continue monitoring developments on...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Bank of England wants tighter global regulation for digital currencies

The Bank of England (BoE) is seeking to partner with its international counterparts to put in place stricter regulations for digital currencies, a top official has revealed. Speaking in a recent interview, Sarah Breeden noted that the BoE can’t police the industry without global cooperation due to the cross-border and cross-sector nature of digital currencies.
MARKETS
The Independent

Traders ring in the new year with strongest showing since July

London’s FTSE 100 index replicated last year’s strong start on its first day of trading in 2022, racking up its best showing in six months.The index added 120.61 points, fuelled by oil giants, the travel sector and some of the UK’s biggest banks.The 1.6% increase to 7,505.15 points made it the FTSE’s best result since July 21, although it briefly looked like the index might have its best day since February.“Investors seem to have discarded the worries about Omicron that plagued them in December, while for now the jitters about inflation and central bank policy appear to be far from...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
investing.com

5 ways derivatives could change the cryptocurrency sector in 2022

We‘ve all heard stories of billion-dollar future contracts liquidations being the cause of 25% intraday price crashes in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) but the truth is, the industry has been plagued by 100x leverage instruments since BitMEX launched its perpetual futures contract in May 2016. The derivatives industry...
MARKETS
aba.com

Podcast: Navigating the Beginning of the End for Libor

5… 4… 3… 2… 1… The banking industry is in the final New Year’s Eve countdown to the cessation of two U.S. dollar Libor tenors, with the remainder set to cease in 2023. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — ABA’s Hu Benton provides a status update on the Libor transition and what bankers need to know. Among other topics, he discusses:
ECONOMY
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy