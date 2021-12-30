ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pens Points: Malkin Speaks

By Garrett Behanna
PensBurgh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning... Pittsburgh Penguins centerman, Evgeni Malkin, spoke to reporters yesterday as the Russian gets even closer to a return on the ice. He touched on a variety of topics, including the feeling of...

www.pensburgh.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Pittsburgh Penguins#Arizona Coyotes#Hockey#Russian#Ufa#Cdc#Covid#Pensburgh Rsb News#Ny Post#The Desert Dogs#The Hockey News#Sportsnet
PensBurgh

Recap: Two thousand twenty - Two Hat Tricks. Pens kick off year right

It’s the first game in 2022 and the first game in two weeks for the Penguins, who interestingly enough open up on a NFL Sunday at 1pm which is weird, but whatever. (No time conflict with the Steelers). It’s a very different lineup too, with four new forwards from...
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Hats Galore

Coming off a lengthy layoff, no one could blame fans for wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins were going to show signs of rust against the San Jose Sharks. Well, the only rust on the Penguins on Sunday was the one wearing No. 17 as the Penguins used hat tricks from Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues to down the Sharks 8-5 to open 2022 with a victory and notch their eighth straight win in the process. [Pensburgh]
NHL
PensBurgh

Evan Rodrigues and the one season wonders

No one can get enough of Evan Rodrigues right now, and he is crafting quite the story this season. At 28 years old, Rodrigues was an undrafted player who put up a ton of points at Boston University with Jack Eichel. Sensing that combination, the Buffalo Sabres signed Rodrigues as...
NHL
PensBurgh

Four depth Penguins are aiming for career seasons in 2022

Bryan Rust has been out for 18 Penguins games. Sidney Crosby has been absent for 12. Jake Guentzel has been out for six, and Evgeni Malkin has missed all 30. With the Penguins’ top four forwards missing significant time, players lower down the lineup have gotten the chance to step up— and they’ve taken it. Let’s take a look at some of the few Penguins players who have skated in all 30 games so far, and are therefore on track to finish out a career season in 2022. (Real and projected stats are courtesy of hockey-reference, assuming the Penguins complete a full 82-game season, with additional numbers from Natural Stat Trick.)
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Getting Healthy

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning... Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasper Bjorkqvist made his NHL debut in the club’s last game against the San Jose Sharks. The 24-year-old has overcome obstacles, not setbacks, to persevere and make it to the highest level of professional hockey. [Trib Live]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy