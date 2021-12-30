ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Midday Forecast: Active weather to start 2022

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nF9qG_0dZ2IuXC00

TODAY: Partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. High: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds especially late in the day. Low: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, a few storms very late in the day (better chances north for severe weather at night). Otherwise, warm and muggy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of these storms might be strong to severe (better severe chances East). The arctic front will move through Saturday evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 71. Winds: West 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. Low: 25. High: 42. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 26. High: 51. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: S 10 MPH.

