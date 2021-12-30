JOB ALERT: SERVPRO in Longview needs a restoration project coordinator

Longview, TX

SERVPRO

Restoration Project Coordinator

40 hours/week, flexible to work overtime when required

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Responsibilities

-Create preliminary estimate

-Monitor and ensure client requirements are followed

-Review and validate initial field documentation

-Daily job file coordination to include monitoring status, audit and work-in-progress

-Prepare job file reports

-Complete and review job file documentation for final upload and the audit process

-Assist other departments, as needed

Position Requirements

-2+ year(s) of administrative or office-related experience

-Experience with writing estimates, job file processes, and quality assurance a plus

-Experience in service industry environment is a plus

-Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

-Successful at working in a fast-paced, team-oriented office environment

-Proficiency in Microsoft Office (i.e., Outlook, Word, Excel)

-Ability to learn new software, including Xactimate® and proprietary software

-Minimum of HSD/GED preferred

-Ability to successfully complete a background check subject to applicable law

