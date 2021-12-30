The Year in Music 2021: The Beatles: Get Back docuseries doesn’t let down Fab Four fans

Just when everyone thought there wasn’t any stone left unturned when it came to documenting every aspect of the most influential and arguably greatest rock band of all time, director Peter Jackson (“The Lord of The Rings,” “The Hobbit”) gifted the world with “The Beatles: Get Back” this past Thanksgiving. Jackson’s three-part documentary is composed of 60 hours of footage and 120 hours of audio that were not used in a previous Beatles documentary, “Let It Be” (1970), directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. The premise of the film was to show The Beatles in their studio candidly writing, composing and recording what would be their final two albums (“Abbey Road” and “Let it Be”) at the start of the new year in January 1969. The film’s climax featured the band performing live on the roof of Apple Studio for what would be their last performance. “Let it Be,” which was supposed to be released along with the album of the same name, was not well received by audiences or The Beatles themselves. This was primarily due to the fact that Beatles fans were still hurting from the band’s breakup in September of 1969. When the film was eventually released, Paul McCartney himself went on record saying “Because it was so close to the Beatles’ breakup, my impression of the film was of a sad moment.” The poor reception of the movie caused all the 35 mm film to be shelved and sit in dust for almost 50 years.

8 DAYS AGO