Fact 2021: Commissions and Live Performance

By Fact
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look back at this year’s Fact-commissioned pieces and live performances filmed around the world. In 2021, Fact launched a new series of original commissions from some of the world’s most exciting artists across music, visual art, dance and filmmaking. These commissions included a music video directed by FKA twigs, an...

Fact 2021: Mixes

We’ve selected 20 incredible Fact mixes that we think best represent a very strange year for music. Global supply chains are fucked, touring the world is, for better or worse, becoming a thing of the past and nobody, aside from the crypto bros, has any money – 2021 has invariably been a weird time for musicians. Incredible projects are picked up and put down in a matter of weeks amidst the onslaught of new releases and, without a consistently accessible dancefloor to play on, for much of this year dance music has had to squeeze into living room and plague rave-shaped spaces. Through all of this, and despite some discourse circling around the supposedly dwindling and disposable nature of online mixes, our weekly mix series has held steadfast through some exceedingly tough times, standing as a reliable source of joyful energy, soul-scraping catharsis and therapeutic nourishment when we all needed it most.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: LP Shares Live Performance of “My Body”

Late last year, pop singer/songwriter LP debuted their sixth album Churches, their first since 2018’s Heart to Mouth. Described by producer Mike Del Rio as “a sweet release after a dark time,” the record is another taste of LP’s signature rousing pop stylings, tinged with soaring hooks and stirring emotive performances. Accompanying the new release, LP is back with a new video of one of the first-ever live performances of “My Body,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
bizjournals

Covid upends 'The View' and continues to impact live performances

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to disrupt Hollywood and cancel live performances. The fits and starts in entertainment and live events are beginning to add up costs for producers just months after stages filled again. Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of The View, tested...
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
happymag.tv

Sweetie Performs ‘Blind Spot’ Live at Enmore

Despite just kicking off their career, the buzz surrounding Sydney quartet Sweetie is palpable. Dishing up a brand of country-tinged garage rock and punk, coloured with lush harmonies and effortless pop hooks, their songs and live shows are damn near irresistible. A large part of the interest surrounding the band...
ROCK MUSIC
94.9 HOM

Trolls Live! to Perform 4 Shows in Portland, Maine in May

Troll dolls have been a toy staple for generations. According to Time, the first Troll was created in 1959 by a Danish woodworker and then took off in the early 1960s. Fast forward to the 2010s, Trolls had a resurgence when DreamWorks Animation released Trolls the movie in 2016 and the sequel, Trolls World Tour in 2020.
PORTLAND, ME
mxdwn.com

Vintage Live Performance Videos Of Fugazi, Government Issue, Dag Nasty And More Unveiled

Sohrab Habibion is known for his indie rock band, SAVAK. His current band includes members of The Nation of Ulysses, Silent Majority and Enon. Other bands that he’s been in include Edsel and Obits. He’s been in the punk, rock scene for years. In his youth, he attended dozens on punk and hardcore shows in the DC area, he even captured many of the bands on video.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Kevin Morby Perform ‘Sundowner’ Album Live

Kevin Morby shared video featuring a complete live performance of his 10-track 2020 studio album, Sundowner. Morby was backed by guitarist/keyboardist Cyrus Gengras, drummer Kyle Rausch and bassist Jarvis Taveniere last October for the set celebrating the LP’s release. Morby, Gengras, Rausch and Taveniere recorded the performance inside a...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

B.I. Makes a Live Performance on Grammy's Global Spin Series with 'Nineteen'

B.I made a splash all over the world with his live performance during the Grammy's "Global Spin" series. Read further to see B.I's live performance on Grammy's Global Spin!. B.I Appears At the Grammy's Global Spin Series with His Performance of 'Nineteen'. On January 4 (US Time), B.I appeared in...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Khalid Performs ‘Present’ Live on TikTok

While his latest body of work, an EP titled ‘Scenic Drive,’ may have parked at #54 on the Billboard 200 (marking his lowest premiere on the tally to date), Khalid is cruising forward with the promotion of its latest single, ‘Present.’. The December 1-released tune may have...
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Metallica Perform “Fixxxer” Live For The First Time During 40th Anniversary Show

Legendary rock band, Metallica, performed their “Fans Only” concerts in San Francisco last week at the Chase Center. It was noted to be a fans only concert due to the band performing a lot of deep cuts and first-time performances within their 40 year history. One of standouts of the performances was when the band played “Fixxxer” for the first time. The song is the final track on their seventh album, Reload, which was released in 1997. December 16 has also been appointed as “Metallica Day” by San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JamBase

Happy Birthday Michael Stipe: Performing Live With R.E.M. At Glastonbury 1999

Michael Stipe marks his 62nd birthday today. The highly influential R.E.M. frontman and singer-songwriter was born on January 4, 1960 in Decatur, Georgia near Atlanta. Although he moved around frequently as the son of a U.S. Army serviceman, Stipe returned to the Peach State to attend the University of Georgia in Athens where he co-founded R.E.M. with Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry in 1980.
DECATUR, GA
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Watch Bring Me The Horizon in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

Watch our full chat and performance with Bring Me The Horizon happening right here on Sunday, January 9 @ 8:45PM, and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy’s DTS Sound Space.
MUSIC

