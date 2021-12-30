Sevilla to try again for Man Utd attacker Anthony Martial

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Anthony Martial will only leave on their terms. Sevilla are attempting to broker a loan deal for the France attacker. Rangnick said, “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and try to play more regularly somewhere else. But again, here, it is not only about what he wants to do but also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club? We have to wait and see.

