ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sevilla to try again for Man Utd attacker Anthony Martial

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevilla are ready to try again for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial. Sevilla have already had one attempt for Martial rejected by United. However, they plan to try again....

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta hails front office for Torres signing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has congratulated the front office for their signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Torres was presented to local fans and media this morning at the Nou Camp. Laporta said, "Today is a great day. Ferran Torres really wanted to come and I want to thank...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender van Dijk: Man City have Prem title in their hands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted the Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose. The Reds drew 2-2 with fellow title challengers Chelsea on Sunday, meaning City now hold a 10-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. Van Dijk still believes the gap can be closed, but the Dutchman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Tottenham to make offer for Atletico Madrid attacker Griezmann

Tottenham are interested in Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann. The Sun says Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is ready to make a move for the France attacker, who only returned to Atleti this past summer after two seasons away with Barcelona. Griezmann has rediscovered his best form at the Metropolitano, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd and Barcelona consider straight attacker swap

Manchester United are considering using Anthony Martial in a swap for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. Ara says Nou Camp boss Xavi is desperate to sign a striker following Sergio Aguero's retirement. And Martial has now emerged as a target after Ralf Rangnick warned Barca off Edinson Cavani. Martial has made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙🎊🙌 ℚ𝕦𝕖́ 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕫𝕒𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚... ¡El @GetafeCF se lleva un derbi madrileño histórico! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ywQf4R3IC0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022Their lead at the top...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordvpn#Tribal Football
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

DJ denies giving Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats

An Argentinian DJ has denied he gave Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats on social media.Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday the Argentine international was among their players who had tested positive. The 34-year-old was in Rosario for Christmas and attended parties, one of which Fer Palacio was the DJ.In a video uploaded to social media, where he also displayed his negative Covid test, Palacio said: “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19.“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Martial will only leave on our terms

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Anthony Martial will only leave on their terms. Sevilla are attempting to broker a loan deal for the France attacker. Rangnick said, “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and try to play more regularly somewhere else. But again, here, it is not only about what he wants to do but also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club? We have to wait and see.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

I didn’t feel we were all there together – Luke Shaw bemoans United’s failings

Luke Shaw called for more intensity, commitment and togetherness after star-studded Manchester United fell to a deserved home defeat to Wolves Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start to life as interim manager came to a shuddering halt on Monday evening as 2022 began with a meek Old Trafford display.Wolves managed 15 shots in a one-sided first half and continued to threaten after the break, with Joao Moutinho striking late on to seal a notable 1-0 victory.Shaw said United’s performance was as disappointing as the result on an evening when they were outfought and out-thought.Asked if adjusting to Rangnick was part of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves travel to Old Trafford this evening to compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.It’s a clash between seventh and ninth in the table who have both had gaps in playing as Covid continues to force postponements across the league.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesWolves haven’t played since they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on 19 December and United came back to the pitch on 27th December against Newcastle.United’s form of late has drawn a multitude of criticism but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has found positives from the blossoming partnership between Edinson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sevilla are still ahead of Juventus in the race for French attacker

Juventus remains in the race for Anthony Martial, but Calciomercato.it names Sevilla as the club leading the race for the Frenchman’s signature. Martial wants out of Manchester United as he is no longer a guaranteed starter for the English club. His future could be decided this month, and Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal utility Maitland-Niles undergoes Roma medical

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is undergoing a medical with Roma. The Arsenal midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season, according to Goal. Roma manager Jose Mourinho is impressed with Maitland-Niles' versatility, with the Englishman also able to play at fullback. The Giallorossi do not have an option...
UEFA
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him’, Antonio Conte says

Antonio Conte insisted Hugo Lloris “loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him” following the club’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Watford on New Year’s Day.Davinson Sanchez’s last-gasp winner ensured Spurs left with all three points, but they had looked set to be frustrated again as they struggled to make the breakthrough against the Hornets despite dominating possession and having a number of chances at Vicarage Road.The match was deep into almost 10 minutes of added time, following a late stoppage due to a medical emergency in the crowd, when Sanchez headed Son Heung-min’s free-kick past Daniel Bachmann to earn Conte’s men all...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy