Juventus reach agreement with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO