ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Juventus reach agreement with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus have reached an agreement with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. Off contract in June, it had been claimed before Christmas that Dembele had agreed to sign a new two-year...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta hails front office for Torres signing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has congratulated the front office for their signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Torres was presented to local fans and media this morning at the Nou Camp. Laporta said, "Today is a great day. Ferran Torres really wanted to come and I want to thank...
SOCCER
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool considered favourites for Barcelona winger Dembele

Liverpool are emerging as the most likely destination for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The French winger is not inclined to sign a new contract at the Catalan club. According to El Nacional, Dembele is likely to leave, and may even be sold in January. The source claims Liverpool are interested,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Sissoko
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Dembele happy for Torres to remain unregistered as Barcelona contract talks at deadlock

Ousmane Dembele is happy to see Ferran Torres fail to be registered if Barcelona do not meet his contract demands. Barça's director of football Mateu Alemany has urged the French player to make a decision on the offer the club have put on the table to renew. Alemany even commented in the Torres presentation that he hopes to have the Fair Play issue resolved by Sunday, which could be the deadline he's given to Dembele's camp.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Pjanic warns De Ligt, Morata against leaving Juventus

Miralem Pjanic has warned Alvaro Morata and Matthijs de Ligt about leaving Juventus. The pair have been linked with Pjanic's club Barcelona. But the on-loan Besiktas midfielder says: “Morata has had an amazing career so far. He played for big clubs like Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Sometimes players need motivation, but I would think twice before leaving a club where I feel well.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Why Barcelona might abandon their pursuit of Juventus defender

During the summer of 2019, many expected Matthijs de Ligt to end up at Barcelona. The Blaugrana have a historical knack for signing Dutch players, and they had already poached Frenkie de Jong from Ajax that summer. Nevertheless, Juventus cooperated with Mino Raiola to secure the signature of the young...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Sevilla challenging Arsenal, Spurs target Kulusevski

Sevilla are the latest team to show an interest in Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski. The 21-year-old is a hot property in the transfer market, with Juve willing to cash in on the creative talent. Calciomercato claims that Arsenal and Tottenham are very keen to bring Kulusevski to England. However, La...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Discounts#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

​Barcelona, Bayern Munich keen on Liverpool midfielder Keita

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the teams showing an interest in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. That is according to El Nacional. The 26-year-old is also of interest to Roma and Milan in Serie A. Barca are seen as the club most likely to secure Keita, as he wants to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ferran Torres tests positive for coronavirus hours after Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona new boy Ferran Torres is raring to get started after completing his move from Manchester City but may have to wait following news he returned a positive coronavirus test hours after his unveiling.The 21-year-old Spain international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons. Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal.Torres had hoped to be back in action for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on January 12, though his debut could be delayed after the Catalan...
UEFA
The Independent

‘Ambitious’ Ferran Torres relishing task of taking Barcelona back to the top

Ferran Torres is ready for the challenge of leading Barcelona’s recovery from the front after completing his switch from Manchester City.The Spain international, 21, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal, but Torres has his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” Torres said after being presented at the Nou Camp on Monday.“When I left Manchester...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will be most satisfied viewer after Chelsea and Liverpool’s epic draw

“You have to be perfect,” Jurgen Klopp bluntly offered. “And if you’re not perfect, you have to hope Manchester City are not perfect.”Pep Guardiola’s men were far from flawless at Arsenal, outplayed and fatigued on Saturday, yet they still exited the Emirates Stadium with three points.So Chelsea and Liverpool primed for battle against each other to try and bite into City’s lead at the summit with a slight shrugging of the shoulders – “what can you do?” – and a heavy tinge of “what do we have to lose?”An exhilarating affair followed at Stamford Bridge, decorated by glorious goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender van Dijk: Man City have Prem title in their hands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted the Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose. The Reds drew 2-2 with fellow title challengers Chelsea on Sunday, meaning City now hold a 10-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. Van Dijk still believes the gap can be closed, but the Dutchman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.FINAL #GetafeRealMadrid 1-0 💙🎊🙌 ℚ𝕦𝕖́ 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒 𝕕𝕖 𝕖𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕫𝕒𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚... ¡El @GetafeCF se lleva un derbi madrileño histórico! #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ywQf4R3IC0— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 2, 2022Their lead at the top...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

DJ denies giving Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats

An Argentinian DJ has denied he gave Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats on social media.Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday the Argentine international was among their players who had tested positive. The 34-year-old was in Rosario for Christmas and attended parties, one of which Fer Palacio was the DJ.In a video uploaded to social media, where he also displayed his negative Covid test, Palacio said: “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19.“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Mauro encourages Juventus to let Morata leave for Barcelona

Former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro says Alvaro Morata should be allowed to leave this month. Talks are at an advanced stage for Barcelona to takeover the loan of the Atletico Madrid striker. Mauro said, “In principle those who don't want to stay should be shown the door, Juventus only deserve...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy