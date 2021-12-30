ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham favourites to land AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie

By Carlos Volcano
Cover picture for the articleTottenham are emerging as favourites to land AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivory Coast international is off contract in June and ducking talks with Milan over a new deal....

