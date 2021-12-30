Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five out of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor

A day after Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted for their sex trafficking ring, federal prosecutors said they wouldn’t prosecute the security guards whose oversight led to Epstein killing himself in 2019. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had admitted to falsifying records that showed them watching Epstein the night of his suicide, even as the two were accused of falling asleep and browsing the internet instead of completing their 30-minute rounds. In exchange for the lack of charges, the two must complete 100 hours of community service and co-operate with a federal investigation into how Epstein managed to take his life while in custody, particularly after his initial suicide attempt. The terms of that deferred prosecution agreement were settled in May.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO