South Africa

African leaders hail Tutu, but many don't follow his lead

By FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for...

Related
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
The Independent

The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.A message of condolence from Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2021The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a...
CELEBRITIES
WHO 13

Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid leader, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country’s moral conscience. Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly […]
CHINA
travelnoire.com

Archbishop Desmond Tutu: 5 Things To Know About The South African Leader

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the most influential activists in helping to end apartheid in South Africa, passed away on Dec. 26 at the age of 90. Tutu reportedly died of cancer, 24 years after he was first diagnosed with prostate cancer, in 1997. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who...
SOUTH AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Apartheid#Mutare#African#Ap#Lgbtq
TODAY.com

Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death

Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday in Capetown, South Africa, at the age of 90. He was best-known for helping to lead the movement that ended the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021.
WORLD
WREG

Fire ravages South African Parliament; 1 detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A major fire ripped through South Africa’s Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings in the building that houses the national legislature to collapse. As firefighters struggled to tame the blaze, a dark plume of smoke and flames rose high into the air above the southern […]
SOUTH AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
AFP

'Defining moment': S.Africa report on Zuma-era graft handed over

South African investigators on Tuesday handed over the first instalment of a long-awaited report into corruption at the heart of the state under former president Jacob Zuma. The first instalment deals with corruption at South African Airways, the New Age newspaper, the country's tax collector and the issue of public procurement, Zondo said.
SOUTH AFRICA
Washington Post

What is aquamation, the burial practice Desmond Tutu requested instead of greenhouse gas-emitting cremation?

The ashes of the revered anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu were interred Sunday in a private ceremony in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. The Anglican archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who died Dec. 26 at age 90, had requested that his funeral not be ostentatious and that his body not be cremated by flame. Instead, Tutu reportedly requested aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, a water-based process considered an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
SOUTH AFRICA
WEKU

A plain pine coffin and eco-friendly cremation are the last acts of Desmond Tutu

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader and Anglican archbishop emeritus, died last Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite his monumental status, he requested a humble sendoff in a pine coffin without extravagant spending on the services. And in his last act as a champion of the environment, his remains will undergo aquamation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.
SOUTH AFRICA
Wisconsin Examiner

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the world lost one of its living saints, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work in South Africa helped bring about the peaceful dismantling of the institutionally racist apartheid. What would be even more tragic than his death is if we also […] The post Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
SOCIETY
AFP

Wind restarts fire engulfing South Africa's parliament

A fire engulfing South Africa's parliament continued to rage as night fell on Cape Town on Monday, after strong winds reignited the blaze that firefighters had declared under control just hours earlier. A 49-year-old man has been charged over starting the inferno which broke out early Sunday and has devastated the parliament complex, collapsing the roof of the National Assembly and threatening historic treasures. After a struggle that stretched into Sunday night, the fire was believed to have been brought under control, with exhausted firefighters leaving the site to the cheers of onlookers and journalists. But temperatures in the smouldering houses of parliament were still around 100 degrees Celsius (210 degrees Fahrenheit), rescue workers warned.
ENVIRONMENT

