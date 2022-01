Ivan is responsible for navigating Infobip towards becoming a developer-centric organization through dedicated programs and initiatives. With Apple announcing an expansion of its coding curriculum to include kindergarten-level resources, the growth of vendor-sponsored courses aimed at young coders signals the industry’s focus on ensuring a pipeline of talent. To foster a generation of future coders, the UK planted its stake firmly in the ground by making coding a compulsory part of primary and secondary curriculums back in 2014. Other countries like Singapore, Australia and UAE are following suit.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO