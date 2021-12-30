ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Songwriting basics: how to turn a 4-bar loop into a complete track

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEST OF 2021: How often have you sat down at your studio desk to start a new track, come up with a great 4 or 8-bar loop and then… got completely stuck as to where to go next?. It happens a lot more often than you’d think, with...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Learn 10 great blues guitar chords

BEST OF 2021: Tired of using the same old shapes for your blues improvs? Learn these 10 chords and take your blues jams to the next level. Here we’re looking at some variations on basic ‘7’ chords (E7, A7 and so on). The more sophisticated sound of these chords will take you way beyond basic blues and closer to jazz-blues.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best free VST drum plugins 2021: drum machines, samplers and grooveboxes for all your beatmaking needs

BEST OF 2021: With the exception of ambient or orchestral genres, drums provide the backbone of basically all modern music. If you make music for clubs, good drums are essential - they’re what makes you want to dance - whereas in rock and pop they provide drive and dynamics. Capturing the right sound and rhythm is key to creating the feel of your track, so for most computer-based musicians a good drum plugin is a must-have.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Can you teach yourself to play the piano?

Playing the piano is a joyous thing to be able to do at any age, a fulfilling and valuable life skill that can bring you untold hours of enjoyment, so it’s no surprise that thousands of people decide to learn to play piano every day. The question is, do you really need costly in-person lessons, or can you teach yourself to play the piano for free in the comfort of your own home?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Looped
Sonic State

How To Produce A DeadMau5 Track

Simplicity is key in free Ableton project 31/12/21. We've covered EDMTips before, who creates really engaging, high quality tutorials and production courses - which are great even if you're not an EDM fan. He's back with a video outlining how Deadmau5 gets his sound, with a free Ableton Live project to download and try yourself.
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

The 5 best prog drummers in the world right now, as decided by you

Best of 2021: 'Progressive' covers a lot of ground, but it's also the also happens to be where we find some of the most interesting and musically diverse drumming each year, blending styles and experimenting with new concepts across rock, metal, jazz, funk, classical and beyond. We've counted your votes,...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

5 tracks producers need to hear by… Tears For Fears

BEST OF 2021: Tears for Fears have always been a bit of a quandary. While it was easy and convenient to package them up as a ‘synth band’ at their dawning - a (new) wave they had no problem surfing - they are actually something else entirely. And we’re not sure if even they know what.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MusicRadar.com

The Black Dog: "We had all the OB8s and Roland stuff, but we just sampled the hell out of them and created our own libraries, so why have thirty grand’s worth of stuff that we bought off Phil Collins sat in the corner?"

Sheffield’s best-known purveyors of ‘listening techno’, The Black Dog hypnotised the electronic world with seminal ’90s albums such as Bytes and Spanners. With the line-up changing from its initial formation, the last two decades have seen founding member Ken Downie joining forces with Martin and Richard Dust, with the trio treating us to a raft of unnervingly esoteric albums since the release of Silenced in 2005.
ROCK MUSIC
Audacy

Watch Bring Me The Horizon in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

Watch our full chat and performance with Bring Me The Horizon happening right here on Sunday, January 9 @ 8:45PM, and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy’s DTS Sound Space.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Julian Lage: “I bought a stethoscope and taped it to the back of the Telecaster. I could only handle it for about a day and thought, ‘This is abusive!’“

Best of 2021: The jazz guitar phenom discusses his Blue Note debut, finding his thrill in American music history and explains why he has no trouble with treble. BEST OF 2021: Listening to Julian Lage's latest album is a profoundly liberating experience. Squint, which sees the Julian Lage Trio make their debut on legendary jazz label Blue Note, takes an immersive tour through the history of American music, pursuing jazz as an art form while investigating its connections with rock 'n' roll and blues.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jason Boland Trades Red Dirt for Outer Space on a Concept Album About Alien Abduction

Since becoming one of Red Dirt and Texas country’s flagship acts in the late Nineties and early 2000s, Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been a steady, reliable source of smart, gritty songwriting and hearty country-rock albums. But after 20-plus years, it’s not always easy for Boland to continue generating new ideas at the same pace. “We’re nine studio albums in and I’m starting to get to that point of, ‘What do you say to people?’” he says, sipping coffee in the lobby of Nashville’s boutique Russell Hotel with a scarf loosely bundled around his neck and a Jim Ward hat...
MUSIC
Variety

Shazam Reveals Its 5 Artists to Watch in 2022

At the top of every year, Shazam uses its data to predict five artists to watch — last year it did pretty well with Masked Wolf and Tai Verdes — and on Tuesday the song-identifying app used a combination of its its “uniquely predictive data and algorithms” as well as some selections from its parent company Apple Music’s global editorial team to pick five “artists to watch” in 2022. The selections, and the company’s accompanying explanations, are below in full — and check out a playlist with even more predictions here. apple.co/ShazamPredictions2022 Ayra Starr Ayra Starr’s rise this year was largely mounted on her...
FIFA
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy