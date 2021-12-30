ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Conditions Prompt Apple to Put Foxconn Plant on Probation

Cover picture for the articleFoxconn’s India plant is on probation after Apple received complaints about working conditions. Foxconn is Apple’s primary manufacturer. The company builds and assembles many of Apple’s products. While most of...

WTAJ

Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s […]
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Conditions hard for 13 million under China virus lockdown

Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city that is home to the famed ancient Terracotta Army along with major industries. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting more and more difficult to buy food online,” said one Xi’an resident, who posted on the social media platform Weibo under the name Mu Qingyuani Sayno.Officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebProNews

Skilled Labor: The Next Supply Chain Issue for Chipmakers

The last two years have been difficult for the semiconductor industry, but chipmakers are facing one of their biggest challenges yet: a skilled labor shortage. Chipmakers the world over have been struggling to keep up with demand since the outset of the global pandemic. Lockdowns in regions of China responsible for much of the industry’s manufacturing took their toll, as did general, pandemic-fueled supply chain issues.
ECONOMY
WebProNews

Apple the First Company to Cross $3 Trillion Valuation

Apple crossed a major milestone Monday, becoming the world’s first company to cross the $3 trillion valuation. Apple is one of the tech industry’s legends, going from a scrappy startup to almost going out of business to the juggernaut it is today. The company was the first to cross the $2 trillion mark in August 2020, followed by Microsoft and then Google.
STOCKS
Fudzilla

Apple realises that Foxconn’s treatment of women is bad PR

Fruity cargo cult Apple has realised that Foxconn’s poor treatment of women workers in its Indian plant is doing the same sort of PR damage it saw when there were similar problems in China. Weeks after the women workers were taken to hospital for food poisoning and the conditions...
BUSINESS
WebProNews

New Lockdowns in China Are Impacting Chipmakers

Amid the Omicron COVID surge, new lockdowns in China are negatively impacting the semiconductor industry. According to The Mercury News, the city of Xi’an is under some of the tightest restrictions since the original Wuhan lockdowns. Both Samsung and Micron are warning they will have to adjust operations as a result.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Substandard living conditions prompt shutdown of iPhone plant in India

An iPhone manufacturing plant in India run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., better known as Foxconn, has been temporarily shut down following complaints of substandard living and working conditions. The workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu went on strike on Dec. 17 after 250 of the workers...
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

South Korea Wants Apple and Google to Ban Play-to-Earn (P2E) Games

South Korea is pressuring Apple and Google to ban existing and future play-to-earn (P2E) games, in another move against the app economy. South Korea has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, passing a law that would force both companies to allow third-party payment options in apps.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Apple puts India iPhone plant 'on probation' after mass food poisoning

Apple said Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier "on probation" after a mass food poisoning and protests over workersâ living conditions. Some 250 women working at Foxconn's iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised. This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18. Apple said it has placed the plant "on probation" and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement "a comprehensive set of corrective actions".
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

Apple places Foxconn iPhone assembly factory in Indian on probation

Apple said it had placed the southern Indian factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on probation after both companies found that some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards. The factory employs about 17,000 people, was closed on December 18th. Apple and Foxconn did not say when they...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Apple puts iPhone maker on probation for labor violations

Apple put Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Foxconn, which uses the facility to assemble iPhones among other gadgets, apologized and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and will resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Apple Working to Head Off Defections With $180,000 Bonuses

In the battle for top talent, Apple is giving bonuses up to $180,000 to head off any potential defections to Meta. Apple and Meta are on track for a collision course in the augmented and virtual reality markets. The two companies have already poached employees from each other, with Meta scoring roughly 100 Apple employees and Apple hiring away Meta’s AR comms chief.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities. The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant has been shut down for three additional days, officials to investigate workers’ living conditions

Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, India was recently shut down for a week due to a food poisoning incident that left 150 employees hospitalized which in turn, led to protests bringing production at the plant to a standstill. According to a new report, the weeklong closure has been extended by an additional three days.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple's retail employees stage a walkout over working conditions

On Thursday, we told you about an organization of Apple employees who arranged a walkout for Friday demanding that Apple improve their working conditions. In tweets, the group, called Apple Together, asked consumers to respect picket lines and not shop at either brick and mortar or online Apple Stores. On Friday, the organization disseminated a tweet that included their requests.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Apple supplier Foxconn shuts its India plant over recent protests

Apple supplier Foxconn has apparently just shut down its plant in India. The site in question is in Chennai in southern India and will remain shut this week over recent protests. According to a Reuters report, protests erupted in the facility that began due to a food poisoning incident. The...
BUSINESS

