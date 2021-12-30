Working Conditions Prompt Apple to Put Foxconn Plant on Probation
WebProNews
5 days ago
Foxconn’s India plant is on probation after Apple received complaints about working conditions. Foxconn is Apple’s primary manufacturer. The company builds and assembles many of Apple’s products. While most of...
BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s […]
Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city that is home to the famed ancient Terracotta Army along with major industries. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting more and more difficult to buy food online,” said one Xi’an resident, who posted on the social media platform Weibo under the name Mu Qingyuani Sayno.Officials...
The last two years have been difficult for the semiconductor industry, but chipmakers are facing one of their biggest challenges yet: a skilled labor shortage. Chipmakers the world over have been struggling to keep up with demand since the outset of the global pandemic. Lockdowns in regions of China responsible for much of the industry’s manufacturing took their toll, as did general, pandemic-fueled supply chain issues.
Apple crossed a major milestone Monday, becoming the world’s first company to cross the $3 trillion valuation. Apple is one of the tech industry’s legends, going from a scrappy startup to almost going out of business to the juggernaut it is today. The company was the first to cross the $2 trillion mark in August 2020, followed by Microsoft and then Google.
Foxconn Chennai (India) has been put on Apple’s “Compliance Watch list” following the recent food poisoning fiasco that gathered international headlines. For those unaware, Foxconn is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer and the largest assembler of iPhones for Apple. A recent report by Reuters on December...
Fruity cargo cult Apple has realised that Foxconn’s poor treatment of women workers in its Indian plant is doing the same sort of PR damage it saw when there were similar problems in China. Weeks after the women workers were taken to hospital for food poisoning and the conditions...
Amid the Omicron COVID surge, new lockdowns in China are negatively impacting the semiconductor industry. According to The Mercury News, the city of Xi’an is under some of the tightest restrictions since the original Wuhan lockdowns. Both Samsung and Micron are warning they will have to adjust operations as a result.
An iPhone manufacturing plant in India run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., better known as Foxconn, has been temporarily shut down following complaints of substandard living and working conditions. The workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu went on strike on Dec. 17 after 250 of the workers...
South Korea is pressuring Apple and Google to ban existing and future play-to-earn (P2E) games, in another move against the app economy. South Korea has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, passing a law that would force both companies to allow third-party payment options in apps.
Apple said Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier "on probation" after a mass food poisoning and protests over workersâ living conditions.
Some 250 women working at Foxconn's iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.
This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18.
Apple said it has placed the plant "on probation" and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement "a comprehensive set of corrective actions".
Apple said it had placed the southern Indian factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on probation after both companies found that some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards. The factory employs about 17,000 people, was closed on December 18th. Apple and Foxconn did not say when they...
Apple put Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Foxconn, which uses the facility to assemble iPhones among other gadgets, apologized and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and will resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made.
In the battle for top talent, Apple is giving bonuses up to $180,000 to head off any potential defections to Meta. Apple and Meta are on track for a collision course in the augmented and virtual reality markets. The two companies have already poached employees from each other, with Meta scoring roughly 100 Apple employees and Apple hiring away Meta’s AR comms chief.
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities. The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident...
Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, India was recently shut down for a week due to a food poisoning incident that left 150 employees hospitalized which in turn, led to protests bringing production at the plant to a standstill. According to a new report, the weeklong closure has been extended by an additional three days.
Contract assembler Foxconn had it good, bad and ugly last week at its Sriperumbudur unit near Chennai. The manufacturing plant that was closed after workers unrest was widely expected to reopen today. But the unit is likely to remain closed for production for three more days and reopen only December 30.
CHENNAI (Dec 27): A Foxconn iPhone factory in India at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident will extend a week-long closure by an extra three days, a senior official for the state of Tamil Nadu told Reuters. The factory, which employs some 17,000 people, had been due to resume...
On Thursday, we told you about an organization of Apple employees who arranged a walkout for Friday demanding that Apple improve their working conditions. In tweets, the group, called Apple Together, asked consumers to respect picket lines and not shop at either brick and mortar or online Apple Stores. On Friday, the organization disseminated a tweet that included their requests.
DOZENS of Apple employees staged a Christmas Eve walkout, urging customers to boycott the company as they demanded better work conditions. The protest, organized by the advocacy group Apple Together, came during the last-minute Christmas shopping rush. In a statement issued on Twitter, the group said: "We are Apple. We...
Apple supplier Foxconn has apparently just shut down its plant in India. The site in question is in Chennai in southern India and will remain shut this week over recent protests. According to a Reuters report, protests erupted in the facility that began due to a food poisoning incident. The...
Comments / 0