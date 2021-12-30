ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent: Paul McCartney is absolutely charming

Corydon Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent: Paul McCartney is absolutely...

www.corydontimes.com

MassLive.com

Paul McCartney bass sells for $496K at auction

The bass guitar that Paul McCartney used with Wings sold at an auction last weekend for a record-breaking $496,100. The Yamaha BB-1200, which was employed by McCartney both in the studio and on tour with his post-Beatles band, smashed the previous bass guitar record, which was set just last year when a 1969 Fender Mustang used by former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman was auctioned for $384,000.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tommy Rees and Paul McCartney are doppelgangers

Greetings and a very warm and pleasant Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you who are celebrating today. Where I’m at it’s about 30 or so degrees above what the average temperature is for this time of year so although I’m not headed to Arizona in a few days to see Notre Dame take on Oklahoma State, it feels almost as if I’m getting a vacation of sorts with this.
udiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, BTS & More To Auction Signed Memorabilia For Charity

Paul McCartney, BTS, Keith Richards and Harry Styles are among the litany of artists set to offer up signed, rare and otherwise unique musical equipment and memorabilia at a forthcoming charity auction. The auction will take place virtually on Sunday January 30, marking the latest collaboration between Julien’s Auctions and...
The Independent

Mary McCartney debunks claim mum Linda forced Paul to be vegetarian

Mary McCartney has shared her fondest memories of mother Linda with her father, Paul McCartney, in a new interview. Speaking to The Times, Mary and Paul reflected on family Christmases and how Linda helped raise awareness of vegetarianism. Mary argued that many of Paul’s fans disliked Linda because she “didn’t fit the mould of the woman they wanted” him to marry.“Being a vegetarian family in the late 1970s marked you out as different,” she said. “Everybody said it was all Mum’s idea and she’d forced Dad to stop eating meat, but they did it as a team. I remember...
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
TMZ.com

Paul McCartney Discovers New 'Great Band' With Goofy IG Filters

Paul McCartney is filtering out bad vibes in 2022, and ushering in wacky fun ... and he's doing it with the help of a new group he's discovered that may rival his old ensemble. This Beatle is ringing in the new year by introducing the masses to a band he...
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
