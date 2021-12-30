Crime spree shooter fired from job in 2011 for pulling gun on coworkers

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in eastern Minnesota said “thieves went on a crime spree” Wednesday morning that included stealing a car. The Lakes Area Police Department said the spree happened in Lindstrom between 3:30 and 7 a.m. Police said the suspects committed a burglary, stole a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and broke into other cars. The string of incidents happened on Park Street, Akerson Street, Neal Avenue and 295th Street. The stolen Suburban has license plates reading 3NH183, and a “13 FISHING” window sticker, police said. Anyone with information about the spree is asked to call 651-257-0622. More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers

LINDSTROM, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO