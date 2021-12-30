ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crime spree shooter fired from job in 2011 for pulling gun on coworkers

FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to his former employer, the accused...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Patrons reportedly wrestled a gun away from a suspect after shots were fired at a restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs. Officers responded to the Old Chicago near North Academy and Austin Bluffs to a report of a shots fired late Sunday night. The reporting party stated that several patrons reportedly wrestled the gun away from the suspect prior to him leaving the area before officers arrived.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTVL

Suspect arrested after crime spree including homicide, hit-and-run

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is investigating several crimes linked to the same suspect including a hit and run and the killing of a Sis-Q motel employee in Medford on Friday. The first call involving the suspect, 28-year-old Brian Matthew Smith, came in Friday at 12:15 pm,...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree
fox8live.com

4 teens arrested in three-day crime spree in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested four teens in connection with a rash of violent crimes, Chief Shaun Ferguson announced Thursday. Evidence and stolen items recovered through the investigation connected the four suspects to nine different incidents. DeQuantis Ford, 19, and three juveniles, a 16-year-old male, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tonyskansascity.com

Crime Spree Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death Of Meth Town Youngster

This dude is in custody after a multi-state rampage that concluded with what MIGHT be a confession. While being interviewed at the sheriff's office, the authorities say he "implicated himself in the incident that left a minor child dead in Independence" earlier that day. The sheriff's office says he also implicated himself in an additional shooting that's being investigated in Missouri.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel 3000

Affidavit from Aurora shooting: Adam Holen admits he pulled gun first, but says teen Peyton Blitstein shot him ‘out of nowhere’

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — The affidavit reveals new details about the deadly shooting involving former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen and 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein in Aurora on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the responding officers, Holen admitted pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened, but said Blitstein fired first.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Prosecutors: Washington Man Fired Modified Shotgun Shell From Flare Gun in Deadly Shooting

A 29-year-old Auburn man waited nearly an hour to call 911 after shooting a man in the chest last week with a flare gun, killing him, according to King County prosecutors. Philip Urban was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of firing a modified shotgun shell at Bryan Lesick, 41, and waiting 40 to 50 minutes before summoning help, charging papers say. By the time police and medics arrived, Lesick was unresponsive and cold to the touch.
WASHINGTON STATE
13abc.com

Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since last Wednesday there have been four incidents in Toledo where pizza delivery drivers were robbed. Virginia Osburn was delivering an order for Bambino’s on Sunday evening when she got out of her car. The food was snatched and a gun was put to her head.
TOLEDO, OH
Bring Me The News

Couple arrested in connection with crime spree across Twin Cities metro

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a string of crimes across three Twin Cities counties. A joint press release by police departments in Bloomington, Edina, and Minnetonka stated that David Petrashov, 25, and girlfriend Lavina Renville, 32, were arrested at 5:50 p.m. at a hotel in Bloomington following "extensive criminal investigation and surveillance."
MINNETONKA, MN
Shine My Crown

Missouri Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend With a Sword on Christmas Eve

A woman from Missouri has gone viral after she was captured grinning in her mugshot---after she was arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend with a sword. When Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene on Friday night, Brittany Wilson, 32, was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say a sword was lying in the front yard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CBS Minnesota

Lakes Area PD Investigating ‘Crime Spree’ In Lindstrom

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in eastern Minnesota said “thieves went on a crime spree” Wednesday morning that included stealing a car. The Lakes Area Police Department said the spree happened in Lindstrom between 3:30 and 7 a.m. Police said the suspects committed a burglary, stole a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and broke into other cars. The string of incidents happened on Park Street, Akerson Street, Neal Avenue and 295th Street. The stolen Suburban has license plates reading 3NH183, and a “13 FISHING” window sticker, police said. Anyone with information about the spree is asked to call 651-257-0622.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby Man Shot After Confrontation With Carjackers In South Minneapolis Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
LINDSTROM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy