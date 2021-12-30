ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more) from 6 pm this evening through 3 pm Wednesday. Snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches....
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
1390 Granite City Sports

Top 5 Weather Events of 2021 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- 2021 brought us a year of extreme weather in Minnesota. The Minnesota Climatology Office has put together a list of the top five weather events of the year. Minnesota has had many historical heat waves that were "worse" than this one on numerous counts. However, at many locations, this was the longest and most severe heatwave to occur so early in the season.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Top 10 News Stories in St. Cloud Area in 2021

It's that time of year when we reflect on the top local stories of 2021. It's been an incredibly eventful year for the St. Cloud area -- and the world. But first, the obvious... Obviously, the fight against COVID-19 was the over-riding story not only in the St. Cloud area,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
1390 Granite City Sports

Schmitt: Colder Weather Will Improve Ice Fishing

Temperatures in the single digits later this week will strengthen the ice conditions locally. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON late last week. He says blue gill and crappie fishing has been great but walleye fishing hasn't been yet locally. Schmitt says the expected firmer ice conditions will lead to better flexibility for anglers looking for walleye. He says when temperatures stay below freezing and drop below or near zero degrees we make ice quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy