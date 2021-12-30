ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

15 Best NYE Parties in Western New York

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best ways to make sure your 2022 is a year to remember is to give it the kickstart it needs, and...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant One Of The Best In New York State

There is no better way to start out a new year than being called one of the best in your field. One Buffalo restaurant is celebrating after it was named one of the best places to eat in the entire state of New York. According to Onlyinyourstate.com, the Buffalo-based The...
96.1 The Breeze

Smallest Town In Western New York On The Brink of Ghost Town Status?

I have no idea what it's like to be from a super small town. You know, the kind of town that people have never heard of or you drive by and didn't even know it was there. My fiancee is from Holley, NY, which has an estimated population of just under 1,700...that's definitely a small town. But there are even smaller towns in Western New York and the smallest has an estimated population under 60 people and at one point, had a population of just 38 people. That town is Red House, New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Diner Proves Buffalo Is The City of Good Neighbors

Everyone refers to Buffalo, NY as “The City of Good Neighbors,” and this place will show you why. Western New York has a LOT of diners. What's amazing too is how many things each one of them offers on their menus. Sure, the usual breakfast staples, burgers, and pies can all be found in them. It doesn't end there, though. Do you want wings? Yup. Pizza? Of course. Beef on 'Weck? Duh. How about a taco? Seriously... yes!
96.1 The Breeze

By Far The Best Rest Stop In All Of New York

If you are taking a road trip over the next few days or the start of 2022, there are some great places to stop and stretch your legs around Western New York. But on a trip back from New York City to Buffalo, my wife and I found what I think is the cleanest and most picturesque rest stop in New York State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
chautauquatoday.com

2021 on Track to Be Top 10 Warmest Year on Record in Western New York

With less than a week remaining in the year 2021, Western New York is well on track to finish with one of its top 10 warmest years on record. The National Weather Service in Buffalo reports that the mean average temperature for the year in Buffalo is currently the second warmest on record at 52.5 degrees through December 24th. Meanwhile, Rochester's average temperature for the year is the ninth highest at 51.1. And further to our north and east, Watertown is currently having its fourth warmest calendar year on record.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Horton
96.1 The Breeze

Unpopular Opinion: This Is The Best Place For Pizza In New York

Ok, ok, ok...we all know that New York is known for great pizza. Also, there are different styles of pizza across the state too. From New York style that is thin and chewy to Buffalo style that has the cupped pepperonis that give you a shot of grease with every bite, New York has some darn good pizza.
96.1 The Breeze

Super Small Towns In New York State You’ve Never Heard Of [LIST]

I don't know about anyone else, but I sometimes forget just how many towns, villages, and hamlets are in New York State and Western New York. Most people know the big towns: Orchard Park, Amherst, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lockport, etc., but what about really small towns? Ones you may have never even heard of.
96.1 The Breeze

Two Buffalo Highways Are The Worst In New York State

If you ever had the pleasure of driving down the 33 or the 198, you know those are not the best highways in Western New York and now each of those highways are getting some national attention. A non-profit called Congress For New Urbanism named both the 33 and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#New Years Eve
96.1 The Breeze

New York Man Stumped On Jeopardy! By Lay Up Question Involving Governor Hochul

You live in New York, but don't know the answer? That seems impossible, but it happened. See Governor Hochul's reaction to a Jeopardy! question about herself. Last week on the ever-popular weeknight show Jeopardy!, one question should have been a lay-up to everyone across the United States, but especially to those who live in the Empire State. However, instead of being a layup, the question stumped each and every contestant and nobody buzzed in.
TV & VIDEOS
96.1 The Breeze

10 Best Places To Raise a Family In New York State

Priorities change when you become an adult. When you get engaged, married and start a family, certain things become more important than they did when you were younger. Finding the right place to live is without a doubt one of those things. New York is such an interesting state, because...
CBS New York

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has an Official Bug, How This Benefits Us All?

I am not sure how it came up in conversation, but many people know that New York State has many official 'things.' The official snack is yogurt, the state bird is a bluebird, the state beverage is milk (why it's not hard cider or wine is beyond me) and the state fruit and muffin are the apple.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy