ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This indicator flashed warnings in 2000 and 2007 — and it’s buzzing now

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVHAg_0dZ24wXz00
Falling margin debt growth has augured in stock-market declines in 2000 and 2007. fabrice coffrini/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

They don’t ring a bell at the top, the expression goes, but here’s an indicator that topped in 2000 and 2007.

It has to do with margin debt. According to Ned Davis, senior investment strategist at Ned Davis Research, falling margin debt growth, from high levels, triggers a sell warning. When the 15-month rate of change in margin debt falls below 48%, the market was lower three to 18 months later, on average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaPR8_0dZ24wXz00

Another warning sign is that price-to-earnings ratios on what the firm calls institutional grade stocks are stretched.

Yet Davis can’t quite bring himself to fully cloak himself in pessimism. Short-term sentiment is still negative, he points out, which usually is a good sign for markets.

“I would note however, that following any rally, a break of the December low is often a warning sign. So we will be watching the year-end rally closely,” he says. The S&P 500 touched its lowest level for the 12th month on Dec. 3, when it reached 4,495.12.

The chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMWG7_0dZ24wXz00

It’s already out of date, but this chart showing all-time highs for the S&P 500 SPX was picked by Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist of LPL Financial, as the chart of the year. The benchmark U.S. index has registered 70 record highs, the highest number since 1995. “At the end of the day, the fact that 2021 had the second-most all-time highs ever probably tells the story better than nearly any other,” he said.

The buzz

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to have a call at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, according to the White House schedule, to discuss tensions in Ukraine.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ said its vaccine, as a booster shot, was 85% effective in preventing hospitalization in South Africa as omicron became the dominant coronavirus variant.

Outdoor mask wearing will be compulsory in Paris, as England prepares hospitals for an omicron wave. The daily average of U.S. coronavirus cases topped 300,000, a record, with hospitalizations at a two-month high.

Initial jobless claims fell 8,000 to 198,000 in the week ending Dec. 25. Chicago PMI data is due shortly after the open.

Samsung Biologics KR:207940 denied a report it was in talks to buy Biogen BIIB, which sent the biotech stock 7% lower in premarket action after a 9% surge on Wednesday.

Didi Global DIDI said revenue fell 11% from the prior quarter, as its operating loss widened.

Credit Suisse CS found a second breach of COVID-19 rules by its chairman, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case.

The market

U.S. stock futures ES00 NQ00 were a touch higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was 1.54%.

Top tickers

Here are the top tickers on MarketWatch, as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

Ticker Security name

TSLA Tesla

AMC AMC Entertainment

GME GameStop

DXY U.S. dollar index

BX:TMUBMUSD10Y U.S. 10 year Treasury

DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average

NIO NIO

NAKD Naked Brand

ES00 E-mini S&P 500 futures

AAPL Apple

After two decades in space, the International Space Station is due to shut down. Here’s what comes next.

Meet the kids named after Harry Potter characters.

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Want more for the day ahead? Sign up for The Barron’s Daily, a morning briefing for investors, including exclusive commentary from Barron’s and MarketWatch writers.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years. Previously the chief U.S. investment strategist at Morgan Stanley, Wien has been with Blackstone since 2009. These days Wien makes his “surprise” predictions with Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist in...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow, S&P 500 set to rise, one day after closing at records

U.S. stock futures pointed to gains at Tuesday's open, which would add to Wall Street's advance on the first trading day of the year after a strong 2021. The Dow and the S&P 500 each rose 0.6% on Monday, closing at record highs. The Nasdaq gained 1.2%, but it remained 1.4% away from its latest record finish in November. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Zynga stock has taken a beating, but it still offers huge return potential. Altria's big dividend and low earnings multiple make the stock a good value pick. With the S&P 500 index gaining roughly 29% over the last year, it might seem like cheap stocks are harder to find right now. The good news for investors is that the stock market's gains have mostly been driven by a small selection of mega-cap tech giants, and there are still many promising companies trading at big discounts.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ned Davis Research#Lpl Financial#Russian#White House#Johnson Johnson Jnj#Omicron
investing.com

Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Dow Jones Industrial Average scored a record closing high on Tuesday for a second straight day as financial and industrial shares rallied, while the Nasdaq fell. The S&P 500 was near flat, with declines in shares of big growth names including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc weighing on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

VCs and founders are max bullish as public markets flash warning signs

Crypto has become far more established in the intervening period, for example, with more investors, startups and fundraising to be found in the space. Another change from the pre-pandemic days is the value of software revenues. That may sound a little esoteric, but given that much of the startup world...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why StoneCo Was Soaring Today

Shares of Brazilian fintech leader StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) were rising sharply today, up over 15% as of 11:46 a.m. ET. StoneCo had an absolutely brutal 2021, as high inflation plagued Brazil -- only without the economic growth we've enjoyed here in the United States. Economic forecasters expect only 0.31% economic growth this year despite high inflation -- a scenario known as stagflation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

68K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy