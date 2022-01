On the tenth day of its Winter Sale, the Epic Games Store is offering Control to claim and keep for free, taking the place of Prey. Control is a third-person action title that puts you in the shoes of Jesse Faden, as she discovers her newfound superpowers and tries to gain back control over a secretive government organization. It's developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Alan Wake, and is also set in the same universe. Epic Games Store has given it away before so you may already find it in your library. Here's how the store describes it:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO