Breaking down AFC playoff contenders’ remaining schedules

I was thinking about this earlier, but I remember a few years ago, there was this idiot I got into an argument with on this site over a game that some may have completely forgotten about, but with the Bengals win over the Chiefs, (clinching the AFC North in the process), may have in fact been the most important and necessary LOSS in franchise history. I am talking about the Bengals vs Dolphins back in 2019. In that game, the Dolphins had a 16 point lead with around a minute to go, but the Bengals somehow forced the game into overtime, but the Dolphins survived in OT. Had the Bengals won that game, Joe Burrow would’ve been drafted by the Washington Football Team rather than returning to Ohio wearing the Orange and Black.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO