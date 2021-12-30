ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down AFC playoff contenders’ remaining schedules

By Drew S Garrison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AFC playoff picture is a crowded one as we head into Week 17 of the NFL season and the Cincinnati Bengals are right in the thick of it. A big matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati can go a long way for the Bengals’ playoff implications. Simply put,...

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
The Latest: AFC playoffs come into focus, two spots remain

The Latest from Week 17 of the NFL (all times EST):. The AFC playoff picture came into focus with four teams clinching postseason berths Sunday. That leaves two wild-card spots to be decided next weekend. The day began with only the Chiefs having punched their ticket to the AFC playoffs,...
Patrick Mahomes thinks Bengals and Chiefs will meet again soon

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs played one of the best games of the season on Sunday. You could feel the playoff atmosphere as two of the top AFC teams had plenty on the line. The Bengals were looking to secure the AFC North and a playoff spot for...
Twitter reactions and postgame celebrations after Bengals beat Chiefs to win AFC North

Your Cincinnati Bengals are officially AFC North Champions. They went from worst to first in the division, and they did it with a huge statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The weight of this game was obvious. The Chiefs were playing to hold onto the top seed in the AFC, and the Bengals were looking to secure their spot. Both teams went in knowing they had to win.
Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Brandon Allen fully cleared off COVID list

DE Cam Sample (hamstring) LB Germaine Pratt (COVID-19) The news this morning revolved around Pratt, who was ruled out with a presumed positive COVID test. Cincinnati hoped Pratt could test negative twice and remained asymptomatic, but he will miss this game. Browning was called up from the practice squad due...
Is there a way to see comments from before the coral takeover?

I was thinking about this earlier, but I remember a few years ago, there was this idiot I got into an argument with on this site over a game that some may have completely forgotten about, but with the Bengals win over the Chiefs, (clinching the AFC North in the process), may have in fact been the most important and necessary LOSS in franchise history. I am talking about the Bengals vs Dolphins back in 2019. In that game, the Dolphins had a 16 point lead with around a minute to go, but the Bengals somehow forced the game into overtime, but the Dolphins survived in OT. Had the Bengals won that game, Joe Burrow would’ve been drafted by the Washington Football Team rather than returning to Ohio wearing the Orange and Black.
