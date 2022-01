Formula One world champion Max Verstappen faces the possibility of a one-race ban during the 2022 season - if he continues to add penalty points to his racing license. Verstappen accumulated seven penalty points over the closing stages of the dramatic 2021 campaign, which saw the Dutchman battle with Lewis Hamilton for the world title. it is against FIA regulations for drivers to pick up more than 12 points across a 12-month period, meaning that Verstappen will have to be careful over the opening months of the new season. Verstappen was handed penalty points following incidents in Italy, Russia,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO